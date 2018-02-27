Welcome to Uganda
Emerging from the shadows of Uganda's dark history, tourism is returning the sheen to the 'pearl of Africa'. While anti-gay sentiments mar an otherwise positive picture, Uganda remains one of the safest destinations in Africa – save for the odd hippo at your campsite. Don't rush. Here you'll find the best the continent has to offer at a good value and with fewer visitors than in longer-established East African destinations.
Kampala and Kisenyi Slum Walking Tour
Meet your guide at the prearranged meeting point in Kampala, and then travel by air-conditioned minivan to the city center.Follow your guide on foot through the Ugandan capital’s bustling streets, making your first stop of the tour outside the Ugandan Parliament building. Here, listen to your guide share stories of how the country gained its independence.Next, walk with your guide to Nakasero Market. Soak up the vibrant atmosphere as you stroll from stall to stall, admiring the kaleidoscopic array of fresh produce. Then, be amazed by the chaotic sea of vehicles at the Old Taxi Park and see the elaborate Kampala Hindu Temple before browsing the colorful bundles of secondhand clothing at Owino Market.From here, continue to the Kisenyi slum. As you are escorted through the slum by a volunteer from the Slum Aid Project, hear stories of struggle from the refugees and street children, and find out how the project’s sustainable contributions are improving the lives of local families in Kampala’s slums.After learning about the challenges of the capital’s poorest and often most vulnerable inhabitants, return to the minivan that transported you into the city and travel to Lubiri Palace. On arrival, take in the royal residence’s impressive architecture and listen to your guide share stories of the Buganda kingdom.Then, hop back inside your minivan and journey to Uganda National Mosque. This magnificent monument was formerly known as the Gaddafi National Mosque and can seat more than 15,000 people. Follow your guide inside and then climb to the mosque’s highest accessible point for spectacular views of the city.Your tour then concludes with a drop-off at the original start point.
3 Days Trip To Murchison Falls
Day 1: Travel to Murchison Falls National Park (5-6hrs) You will have an early breakfast and drive to Murchison Falls National Park passing through beautiful woodlands and Savannah grasslands. This journey takes 6-7 hours with stopovers at interesting tourist attractions en route. Go straight to tour the top and bottom of majestic falls, where the Nile crashes through a 22 foot (7 m.) gorge to the 147 foot (45 m.) falls. Numerous scenic viewpoints are a photographers’ delight. The most impressive view is the foaming waters rushing into the gorge with a deafening roar. You will have dinner and stay overnight at your choice of the Red Chilli Rest Camp, Windsor Hotel, or Parkside Safari Lodge. Day 2: Game Drive and Boat Cruise You will wake up very early and set off at 6.30am for a sunrise game drive in the Nyamsika plateau. You can possibly see Cape buffaloes, Rothschild’s giraffes, Uganda kob, hartebeest and waterbucks. You may also spot oribi, bushbuck, Bohor reedbuck, shy sitatunga, bush duiker, warthog and bush pig. Large carnivores including lions, leopards and spotted hyenas like to make an appearance, too. Chimpanzees and olive baboons head the list of six species of primates found in the park. Crocodiles and hippos will be seen along the banks of the Nile. Some of the more common birds that can be seen include goliath heron, Egyptian geese, pelican, bee-eaters, kingfishers, hornbill, cormorant, saddle-bill stork and the rare shoebill stork. You will return to your lodge for a late breakfast and some relaxation before setting off in the afternoon for a boat cruise on the placid Victoria Nile, upstream, to the base of the falls. The boat stops just feet from the “Devil’s Cauldron” for pictures to be taken. You will return to your lodge for dinner and overnight stay. Day 3: Visit to the top of the Falls and travel back to Kampala After your breakfast, nature and community walk, you will have a chance of spotting other primates like the red tail and blue monkeys who hang out with many more species of birds. Proceed to Kampala after your memorable experience with stories to share.
5 Days Bwindi gorilla trekking and Queen Elizabeth safari
Day 1: Arrival in Uganda Upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport you will be met by our safari guide who will transfer you to Kampala to a hotel booked for you. In case you have had an early flight to Uganda, you will be taken on a brief tour of the city of Kampala and brief you about the next day’s start of the 5 Days Gorilla Tracking & wildlife adventure we’ll embark on overnight at Forest Cottages Day 2: Travel to Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park After an early breakfast you will set off to Bwindi for approximately 9-10 hours. You have a brief stop at the Equator for a chance for you to stand in two hemispheres at the same time and take some photographs. You will continue the journey through the beautiful verdant rolling hills of this part of the country. You will stop in Mbarara town for lunch and then continue to Bwindi where you will have the overnight Broadbill Forest Camp. Day 3: Gorilla tracking and Cultural exposure Sets off after an early breakfast then we go to the park headquarters where we’ll be briefed by the guides before you begin the search in the thick Bwindi forest for the giant gorillas. Bwindi is renowned for its impressive mountain gorillas, although it is unpredictable for how long you will track before finding them since it all depends on their movement. Though the time spent to track down these Gorillas is unpredictable, the thrill of spending time and observing these gentle giant gorillas is a rare, moving, awesome and exciting adventure that will leave you with long lasting memories of a truly unique experience overnight at Broadbill Forest Camp. Day 4: Travel to Queen Elizabeth, Game Drive, Boat launch After breakfast travel to Queen Elizabeth entering it through the Ishasha sector renowned for the tree climbing lions. You will have a game drive along the way during which you can see Lions, various Antelope species, Elephants, Hyenas, Leopards and Buffaloes. You will later in the afternoon go for a two hour boat cruise down the Kazinga Channel that connects Lakes George & Edward. The cruise takes you through the highest population of Hippos and you will see a profusion of animals drinking on the water shores. This launch cruise rewards you with a great opportunity to take photos, watch birds and see the water animals. Bush Lodges(Budget Tent). Day 5: Game drive and return to Kampala You will set out for a game drive along the Queens mile and the Kasenyi track inside the park to see leopards, mangoose, Lions, Kobs, Elephants, hyena, waterbucks, Cape buffaloes, Topi, Warthogs, and several small animals plus birds after which you will set off for the return journey to Kampala with lunch enroute.
Lake Mburo National Park Safari Day Tour from Kampala
Your safari will begin at approximately 6:30am as you head to the western part of Uganda to Lake Mburo National Park. During the 3-4 hour drive, you will have a stopover at the equator for an opportunity to stand in the northern and southern hemispheres at the same time. You’ll continue through the grasslands, which are dotted with settlements, plantations and several herds of local long-horned Ankole cattle which are endemic to this part of the country.When you reach the national park, go for a game drive to search for zebras, hippos, crocodiles, elands, antelopes, impalas and a variety of birds. After a lunch break, go for a 2-hour boat ride on Lake Mburo to see a variety of animals such as hippos, crocodiles and several bird species. When the boat ride ends, go for a nature walk to a salt lick to see animals gathering to lick the soil.Return back to your hotel around 7pm in the evening.
1 Day Jinja and Source of the Nile Tour
Pick up from your place of residence as early as 8:00 A.M, and travel to Jinja, our first stop over is the Sezibwa falls. Sezibwa Falls is a 45 minutes drive from Kampala and is located on Jinja Road after Mukono town. It is a wonderful place for a nature walk, birding, picnics, a limited hike to the top of the falls and the cultural worship grounds with their lush greenery grounds which are suitable for camping with sound of the falls in the background. After Sezibwa falls we proceed to the Mabira forest walk, which starts from form the Mabira rain forest lodge. During this walk one gets to view and appreciate the lush greenery growing luxuriantly and hear the most authentic bird songs and sounds as they chatter in the top and canopies of this rain forest and if fortunate one get to see the elusive monkeys. Proceed with After the nature walk in the Mabira forest we pass via the Owen Falls Dam and then proceed to Jinja town for lunch. Apart from the delicious meals, Jinja town possesses one of the best views of the source of the Nile and the railway. After lunch, take a short tour around Jinja town, we start from the Jinja railway stations and see the railway line that connects Uganda to Kenya and view the diesel locomotives. We proceed to the Hindu temple which has a bronze statue of Gandhi and visit the golf course which possesses very beautiful view of the Nile and Lake Victoria. Conclusion of Jinja city tour To end the day, go for a boat ride to visit the actual point where the source of River Nile starts from and view the Speke monument where John Speke stood when he discover the source of the longest river in the world. Also get to see a number of water birds in the isolated tiny islands on the lake and then board the car and drive back to Kampala/residence. The Safari package for Jinja city tour includes: -Transport -En-route lunch -Entrances fees to various sites-A boat rides to the source of the Nile --Guide/Driver Allowance The Safari package for Jinja city tour Exclusions: The expenses of personal nature like: Air fare Uganda Visa Luxury drinks Laundry Tips to local guides Telephone Porter fee while touring Personal insurance Personal shopping bills and cigarettes.
Exploring the Crater Lakes Region in Uganda
The camp is within walking distance to Kibale National Park, with all its wonderful African wildlife and spectacular scenery. It is recommended to reach some of the craters by foot. if you would like to incorporate this into your stay please ask your driver / guide.