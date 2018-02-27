5 Days Bwindi gorilla trekking and Queen Elizabeth safari

Day 1: Arrival in Uganda Upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport you will be met by our safari guide who will transfer you to Kampala to a hotel booked for you. In case you have had an early flight to Uganda, you will be taken on a brief tour of the city of Kampala and brief you about the next day’s start of the 5 Days Gorilla Tracking & wildlife adventure we’ll embark on overnight at Forest Cottages Day 2: Travel to Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park After an early breakfast you will set off to Bwindi for approximately 9-10 hours. You have a brief stop at the Equator for a chance for you to stand in two hemispheres at the same time and take some photographs. You will continue the journey through the beautiful verdant rolling hills of this part of the country. You will stop in Mbarara town for lunch and then continue to Bwindi where you will have the overnight Broadbill Forest Camp. Day 3: Gorilla tracking and Cultural exposure Sets off after an early breakfast then we go to the park headquarters where we’ll be briefed by the guides before you begin the search in the thick Bwindi forest for the giant gorillas. Bwindi is renowned for its impressive mountain gorillas, although it is unpredictable for how long you will track before finding them since it all depends on their movement. Though the time spent to track down these Gorillas is unpredictable, the thrill of spending time and observing these gentle giant gorillas is a rare, moving, awesome and exciting adventure that will leave you with long lasting memories of a truly unique experience overnight at Broadbill Forest Camp. Day 4: Travel to Queen Elizabeth, Game Drive, Boat launch After breakfast travel to Queen Elizabeth entering it through the Ishasha sector renowned for the tree climbing lions. You will have a game drive along the way during which you can see Lions, various Antelope species, Elephants, Hyenas, Leopards and Buffaloes. You will later in the afternoon go for a two hour boat cruise down the Kazinga Channel that connects Lakes George & Edward. The cruise takes you through the highest population of Hippos and you will see a profusion of animals drinking on the water shores. This launch cruise rewards you with a great opportunity to take photos, watch birds and see the water animals. Bush Lodges(Budget Tent). Day 5: Game drive and return to Kampala You will set out for a game drive along the Queens mile and the Kasenyi track inside the park to see leopards, mangoose, Lions, Kobs, Elephants, hyena, waterbucks, Cape buffaloes, Topi, Warthogs, and several small animals plus birds after which you will set off for the return journey to Kampala with lunch enroute.