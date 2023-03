One of the most important pilgrimage sites in Turkmenistan are the mausoleums built for two Islamic askhab (companions of the Prophet), Al-Hakim ibn Amr al-Jafari and Buraida ibn al-Huseib al-Islami. The two squat buildings sit in front of reconstructed Timurid aivans (iwans, portals) that honour the tombs of the two askhab. In front of the mausoleums is a still-functioning water cistern.