Like the other Sufi shrines (Gozli-Ata and Kubra), the 12th-century Mausoleum of Mohammed ibn Zeid is an important site for Sufi pilgrims.There’s confusion as to who is actually buried under the black marble cenotaph in the centre of the cool, dark shrine. It’s definitely not Ibn Zeid, a prominent Shiite teacher who died four centuries before this tomb was built and is known to be buried elsewhere.