Turkey has a glut of Ottoman houses thrown open to the public, but this one's in a league of its own. It's actually half of one enormous mansion that was divided in two by the builder's warring sons – the other half is Kasım Sipahioğlu Konağı – and you tour the sides separately. Sipahioğlu Konağı's interiors are immaculate with ornate, niche-studded wall panelling, a living room with an intricate hazerpare (radiating medallion design) ceiling and vibrant floral paintings decorating cornices and fireplaces.