The pretty Tokatlı Canyon is prime picnicking territory for Turkish families in summer, with a wooden walkway meandering down into the shady canyon depths where a small waterfall provides cool relief from the heat. The entire walkway is an easy 20-minute stroll and there are good views of İncekaya Aqueduct from the top.
Tokatlı Canyon
Safranbolu
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.54 MILES
The real joy of Safranbolu is simply wandering the cobblestone alleys. Everywhere you look in Eski Çarşı (Safranbolu's old town) is a feast for the eyes…
0.03 MILES
Originally built in Byzantine times but restored in the 1790s by İzzet Mehmet Paşa, İncekaya ('thin rock') Aqueduct is just over 7km north of Safranbolu…
7.22 MILES
Turkey has a glut of Ottoman houses thrown open to the public, but this one's in a league of its own. It's actually half of one enormous mansion that was…
2.62 MILES
This typical Safranbolu home has all the classic features of Ottoman houses. Once owned by a lieutenant colonel, it still feels like an address of note as…
2.63 MILES
You'll hear the clang of hammers before you get here. This fascinating area is where the traditional metalworkers of Safranbolu still ply their trade and…
2.59 MILES
Eski Çarşı's most famous and imposing structure is this brooding 17th-century caravanserai that has hotel rooms on the 2nd floor and a cafe-restaurant…
2.57 MILES
This beefy, helmet-roofed building beside the Shoe-Maker's Bazaar dates to 1661. The metal sundial in the courtyard was added in the mid-19th century.
2.63 MILES
This is one of the largest mosques constructed during the Ottoman Empire. It was built by the grand vizier in 1796 and restored in 1903. Its design was…
Nearby Safranbolu attractions
0.03 MILES
Originally built in Byzantine times but restored in the 1790s by İzzet Mehmet Paşa, İncekaya ('thin rock') Aqueduct is just over 7km north of Safranbolu…
0.17 MILES
This cliff-top cafe with a glass platform suspended from the cliff edge, 80m above the Tokatlı Canyon, is a favourite with tourist groups. Be aware that…
2.51 MILES
Set in Çarşı's central square, the Kazdağlıoğulu Cami is a typical Ottoman-style mosque, built in 1779.
2.54 MILES
The real joy of Safranbolu is simply wandering the cobblestone alleys. Everywhere you look in Eski Çarşı (Safranbolu's old town) is a feast for the eyes…
2.55 MILES
Inside the mustard-yellow Eski Hükümet Konağı (old government building), on a hill overlooking the town, this small museum has a collection of…
2.57 MILES
This beefy, helmet-roofed building beside the Shoe-Maker's Bazaar dates to 1661. The metal sundial in the courtyard was added in the mid-19th century.
2.59 MILES
Eski Çarşı's most famous and imposing structure is this brooding 17th-century caravanserai that has hotel rooms on the 2nd floor and a cafe-restaurant…
2.62 MILES
This typical Safranbolu home has all the classic features of Ottoman houses. Once owned by a lieutenant colonel, it still feels like an address of note as…