Inside the mustard-yellow Eski Hükümet Konağı (old government building), on a hill overlooking the town, this small museum has a collection of ethnographic exhibits as well as a rather odd room dedicated to the history of computing (bound to make anyone over the age of 35 feel old) on the entry floor.

Just behind is the clock tower (1797), built by grand vizier (prime minister) İzzet Mehmet Paşa.