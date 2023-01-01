Tarihi Sinop Cezaevi

This once infamous prison (1887 to 1997) incarcerated many famous Turkish writers. Though the extensive site has little in English, the grim, bare blocks and unlit solitary 'punishment' cells are the archetype of a prison nightmare. Adding further fascination is the towering perimeter that was repurposed from original Greco-Roman and Seljuk fortress walls, adding a historical twist to the site. The 16th-century dungeon prison is the most gruesome cell of the lot.