Sinop Archaeological Museum

Highlights of this excellent museum include the fabulous Meydankapı mosaic from the 4th century AD, depicting the four seasons and seven muses; a marble statue of lions savaging a deer from the 4th century BC; various coin hoards, including the celebrated one from Gelincik; and an excellent collection of Byzantine religious objects, including icons from local churches. The garden contains funerary steles, mosaics and the remains of a Temple of Serapis from the 4th century BC.