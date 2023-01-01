Statue of Diogenes the Cynic

Whitewashed and holding the 'lamp of reason', a statue of the Sinop-born Greek philosopher Diogenes (412 to 323 BC) stands with his dog on a barrel in a car park backed by a castle tower. He'd have loved the incongruity.

A contemporary of Socrates, Diogenes believed in reasoning over faith, teaching by example and freedom of expression. The latter was taken to such an extreme that some questioned his sanity. He was exiled from Sinop for defacing the local currency, a deed rather less egregious by today's standards than many of his other 'point-proving' faux pas, including masturbating in the marketplace. He has since been forgiven, at least enough to have a statue erected.