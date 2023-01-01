The seaside village of Kıyıkışlacık is surrounded by ancient Iasos, a Carian city that was once an island and prospered from its excellent harbour, rich fishing grounds and red-tinted marble quarried in the nearby hills. A member of the ancient Delian League, Iasos participated in the Peloponnesian Wars, but later weakened and was sacked by the Spartans. Nevertheless, it was definitely a Byzantine bishopric from the 5th to the 9th centuries, before being finally abandoned in the 15th century.

Today, the walled acropolis-fortress stands high above the fishing harbour. Across the isthmus linking the village with Iasos are the excellent remains of a bouleuterion, with four stairs dividing the seat rows, a huge agora, the scant remains of a theatre and, to the south, a Roman stoa from the 2nd century AD dedicated to Artemis Astias. Unfortunately, the site is badly signposted and very confusing.