Side activities
Perge, Aspendos and Manavgat Waterfalls Day Tour from Antalya
Next proceed to Aspendos, which bears one of the best preserved Roman theaters in Anatolia. After lunch by the river, visit the beautiful Manavgat Waterfalls.Side is one of the best-known classical sites in Turkey. It was an ancient harbor whose name meant pomegranate. Today a pretty resort town, its ancient ruins, two sandy beaches, numerous shops and extensive tourist accommodation attract hundreds of visitors. The magnificent theater of the ancient city, built on colonnaded arches, is the largest in the whole area. Other monuments include the Agora, the Temple of Apollo, which is situated near the sea, a fountain and Necropolis. The extensive Roman baths, now a museum, houses one of Turkey's finest archaeological collections.After some free time on your own in Side, you will return to Antalya.
Full-Day Pamukkale Hot springs and Hierapolis Ancient City from Side
After picking you up from the hotel at early morning hours we will head to the city of Denizli along the Taurus mountain chain. On our way, we will stop for breakfast in a local restaurant led by a Turkish family.After arriving at our final destination you will begin sightseeing of remainders of ancient city of Hierapolis. Hierapolis was a health resort during Roman times, from which Roman baths, basilica, gymnasium, “column” street are preserved and beautifully renovated theatre on the hill. In a free time given by the guide worth visiting is also the ancient necropolis, where you will find over 1000 ancient sarcophaguses.However, Pamukkale is mainly a white travertines listed by the UNESCO. You will be able to penetrate them wading in thermal water of 35 degrees flooding down the travertines. It will surely be a great massage and relief for tired feet. If you want to try the exact treatment of Pamukkale waters – use a bubble (champagne) bath in Cleopatra pool (with additional fee). Health-bringing water cures among others: obesity, rheumatism, asthma and skin diseases, and most important brings back the fresh, young look. They say that, that Pamukkale was the secret of the beauty of the great seductress – Cleopatra…After sightseeing and bathes, it will be time to recharge your batteries with delicious lunch (buffet) and time for a visit and shopping in the real center of leather goods in which many Turks are specialized since centuries. Don’t forget about the tradition of bargaining over the price! The way back will again lead you through the Taurus mountains to be back at the hotel around 8pm.
2-Day Cappadocia Tour from Side
Day 1:The tour starts early in the morning - 05:00 is the pick up time for the hotels in Side city center. About 7 a.m. you will stop for breakfast. If you do not get a lunch box from the hotel, you can buy some snacks, tea, coffee there in a cafe. There are some other breaks on the way to Cappadocia to make the long journey more easy and comfortable for you. On arrival to Cappadocia you will be amazed by this natural wonder with incredible shapes, rock houses and fairy chimneys. First you are going to visit the Saratli underground city (Kirkgoz). Explore its rooms and corridors with your tour guide and learn about the history of this interesting place. After drive to the Pigeon Valley, have photo break there and be ready for a lunch at a scenic view restaurant. You will enjoy the beautiful panoramic view of the Uchisar valley and then explore the Uchisar castle. After you are going to visit a rock house and drive to the Goreme Valley to enjoy the stunning panoramic view of Cappadocia. In Cavusin village you will visit the rock-cut churches and learn about the religious past of this area. On the way to the hotel you will visit onyx fabric where you can buy nice souvenirs if you wish. Overnight accommodation arranged at the hotel in Urgup town. After the open buffet dinner in hotel you can rest, look around the city or visit the 'Turkish Night' - folk dance show (optional for an extra charge). Day 2:Early in the morning you can join a hot air balloon ride over Cappadocia (optional, organized by your tour guide). The Second day starts with an open buffet breakfast in the hotel. Don't forget to take all belongings with you as we make check out from the hotel and continue the tour. You are going to visit 'The three beauties' near Urgup town - amazing fairy chimneys considered to be the symbol of Cappadocia. Then discover the most popular and the most beautiful valleys of Cappadocia - Devrent (Imagination), Pasabag and Lovers valleys. Feel yourself like in a fairy tail walking through the different shaped rocks (mushrooms, camel, etc.). You will have enough time to explore these amazing volcanic rocks and make great photos there. On the way back to Side there are some stops for rest (in Aksaray) and for lunch (near Konya). Arrival time to Side city center is 6 p.m.
Temple of Apollo, Aspendos and Manavgat Waterfalls Day Tour from Alanya
Depart in the morning and visit one of the most important cultural and economic centers of Pamphylia in the past, today Aspendos. Every year thousands of people visit the best well-preserved amphitheatre in Turkey that was built in 155 and provided space for 7,000 people. The amphitheatre now hosts 10,000 people and shows such as the annual Aspendos International Opera and Ballet Festival.After lunch you will visit the ancient city of Side. It’s situated in peninsula and boasts with ruins of Roman amphitheater, Columned Road, Agora, Temple of Dionysus, Museum (former Turkish bath), Nymphaeum and the Temple of Apollo – the most beautiful place in Side situated near by sea in ancient harbor.On the way back to Alanya we will visit the Manavgat Waterfalls is situated 40 km from Alanya! This is a place of exceptional beauty, green nature, clean air. Pine forest, waterfalls, Aksu River full of trout fish and turtles will leave no one indifferent!
Antalya Excursion to Perge, Aspendos, Side, Manavgat Waterfall
Meet a driver at your hotel for 8am departure, then board a comfortable minibus for the trip to the Ancient City of Perge, where you'll be greeted by a monumental gate with fortified towers. Walk around the ancient angora full of soaring columns, enter ancient baths, and see the beautifully-preserved ancient stadium where the best athletes competed for crowns of laurels. The stop is the Roman Aspendos Theater, considered to be the best preserved in the world, with majestic walls, stage, and arcades. Following your time at the Aspendos Theater, pause for an included lunch at the edge of the Eurymedon River. After lunch head to Side, a gorgeous city by the Mediterranean Sea. At the height of its power, Side was a center for slave traders and pirates, and you can still see ancient monuments surrounded by sand. See the temples of Apollo and Athena, with great views to the ocean, then walk down the port streets full of stone houses and shops. Begin the return trip to Antalya, stopping at Manavgat Waterfall along the way—you'll have time to walk around the waterfall and even see inside the cascade. This tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel at roughly 6pm.
Pamukkale and Hierapolis Full-Day Guided Tour
You will be picked up from your hotel in Side around 5am and have breakfast in Korkuteli (not included). You will then be taken to Pamukkale that is often referred to as the 8th wonder of the world, it's meaning is 'cotton castle'. It is a natural formation that contains hot springs for bathers that are full of minerals and good for the skin. From Pamukkale you will go to Hieropolis where you can visit the Roman Amphitheatre, historical museum and Cleopatra pool (not included). Visit the vine and textiles factories where you can shop. You will then have lunch (included), visit the red water before having dinner (included).You will be transferred back to your hotel and arrive by 10pm. On the way back there will be a 15 minute stop.