2-Day Cappadocia Tour from Side

Day 1:The tour starts early in the morning - 05:00 is the pick up time for the hotels in Side city center. About 7 a.m. you will stop for breakfast. If you do not get a lunch box from the hotel, you can buy some snacks, tea, coffee there in a cafe. There are some other breaks on the way to Cappadocia to make the long journey more easy and comfortable for you. On arrival to Cappadocia you will be amazed by this natural wonder with incredible shapes, rock houses and fairy chimneys. First you are going to visit the Saratli underground city (Kirkgoz). Explore its rooms and corridors with your tour guide and learn about the history of this interesting place. After drive to the Pigeon Valley, have photo break there and be ready for a lunch at a scenic view restaurant. You will enjoy the beautiful panoramic view of the Uchisar valley and then explore the Uchisar castle. After you are going to visit a rock house and drive to the Goreme Valley to enjoy the stunning panoramic view of Cappadocia. In Cavusin village you will visit the rock-cut churches and learn about the religious past of this area. On the way to the hotel you will visit onyx fabric where you can buy nice souvenirs if you wish. Overnight accommodation arranged at the hotel in Urgup town. After the open buffet dinner in hotel you can rest, look around the city or visit the 'Turkish Night' - folk dance show (optional for an extra charge). Day 2:Early in the morning you can join a hot air balloon ride over Cappadocia (optional, organized by your tour guide). The Second day starts with an open buffet breakfast in the hotel. Don't forget to take all belongings with you as we make check out from the hotel and continue the tour. You are going to visit 'The three beauties' near Urgup town - amazing fairy chimneys considered to be the symbol of Cappadocia. Then discover the most popular and the most beautiful valleys of Cappadocia - Devrent (Imagination), Pasabag and Lovers valleys. Feel yourself like in a fairy tail walking through the different shaped rocks (mushrooms, camel, etc.). You will have enough time to explore these amazing volcanic rocks and make great photos there. On the way back to Side there are some stops for rest (in Aksaray) and for lunch (near Konya). Arrival time to Side city center is 6 p.m.