Dalyan Caunos By Bus

Starting with customers collected from their respective hotels at approx 08:30am.You will be taken by luxury coach firstly to the Waterfall near Koycegiz. After a stay of approx 20 mins you will reboard the coach that will take you to the lake at Koycegiz. Here you will board one of the boats and be taken to Sultaniya Thermal Springs and Mud Baths. After a stay of approx one hour, lunch will be served on board whilst travelling down river past Dalyan and the 3000 year old Rock Tombs, through the Fish Farm and on to the world famous 7km long golden Turtle Beach, where for centuries the famous sea turtle comes ashore to lay its eggs. You can swim or just sunbathe until approx 4:00pm to 4:30pm when you will reboard the boat and be taken back to Dalyan. Here you will reboard the coach to be taken to the Gold Center where hand made Jewellery is produced. After a short visit you wiil be taken back to Marmaris. 08:30 - 09:45:Transfer to Koycegiz10:05 - 11:30:Sailing to the Mud Baths11:30 - 12:30:Lunch & sailing to the Rock Tombs12:30 - 13:35:Sailing to Turtle Beach13:45 - 16:05:Swimming break at Turtle Beach16:05 - 17:05:Sailing back to the bus17:05 - 17:45:Visiting the Gold Centre17:45 - 19:05:Drop Off to Hotel/Apartment