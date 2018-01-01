Welcome to Köyceğiz
First you will be picked up from your hotel about 8 o'clock in the morning. We have 1 hour 15 min. bus ride to Köyceğiz lake. We will stop to have Turkish breakfast there and a little swimming break in the lake, which is protected area for the Turtles. If you are lucky enough, you may even see a big sea turtle in the lake. After our breakfast, we will move forward to Canyon,(either Koprulu or Geyik Canyon depending on the situation of the group). About 11 o'clock we will enter in the Canyon.Climbing step by step on the rocks, natural puddles, waterfalls offer you a great scenery of the natural beauty of Canyon. Climbing is suitable for all ages starting 12 years old. Ropes, helmets and necessary safety tools will be given by our guide.You will have a little lunch snake in the Canyon.And the most remarkable thing in your day will be jumping off High rocks into the pools.Then back to Marmaris, return back to your hotel about 17:00 .
Marmaris Shopping Trip (Mugla Market) Marmaris and icmeler, close to the largest outdoor market in just 45 minutes. at eleven o'clock to the bazaar a total of 4 hours of arrival, enjoy shopping. Our advice, do not forget to bargain. everybody have a good shopping. Tour Day : Monday and Thursday (Monday in Koycegiz - Thursday ?n Mugla) Pick up time : icmeler 09:45-10:00 am - Marmaris 10:00-10-15 am Price Included : Transportation, full insurance, entrance fess Extras : Photo, dvd, food, drinks Bring along : Camera, sunscreen, money Drop back time : 16:00pm Marmaris 16:15 ?cmeler Note: We will be meet you at the your hotel and our all excursions pick up and drop back service from hotel included price. Wishing you a holiday of unforgettable beauty.
Starting with customers collected from their respective hotels at approx 08:30am.You will be taken by luxury coach firstly to the Waterfall near Koycegiz. After a stay of approx 20 mins you will reboard the coach that will take you to the lake at Koycegiz. Here you will board one of the boats and be taken to Sultaniya Thermal Springs and Mud Baths. After a stay of approx one hour, lunch will be served on board whilst travelling down river past Dalyan and the 3000 year old Rock Tombs, through the Fish Farm and on to the world famous 7km long golden Turtle Beach, where for centuries the famous sea turtle comes ashore to lay its eggs. You can swim or just sunbathe until approx 4:00pm to 4:30pm when you will reboard the boat and be taken back to Dalyan. Here you will reboard the coach to be taken to the Gold Center where hand made Jewellery is produced. After a short visit you wiil be taken back to Marmaris. 08:30 - 09:45:Transfer to Koycegiz10:05 - 11:30:Sailing to the Mud Baths11:30 - 12:30:Lunch & sailing to the Rock Tombs12:30 - 13:35:Sailing to Turtle Beach13:45 - 16:05:Swimming break at Turtle Beach16:05 - 17:05:Sailing back to the bus17:05 - 17:45:Visiting the Gold Centre17:45 - 19:05:Drop Off to Hotel/Apartment