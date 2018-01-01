Mediterranean Highlights

On this exclusive Dalyan Excursion we will take you on a dream-like journey that stretches between the Aegean and the Mediterranean coastline of Turkey. You will experience all the highlights of the beautiful Turquoise Coast. Splendid seaside locations and a unique atmosphere. The delightful town of Kaş with it’s winding streets and tiny shops.The ruins of Patara, one of the famous beaches in Turkey and the pretty harbour of Kalkan. Join us for a day full of joy and laughter, unforgettable memories of some of Turkeys favourite resorts. Our amazing day will start at 8.00am when we leave to travel to Patara. You will enjoy a picnic breakfast of pastries and fresh juice whilst on the bus.Once we arrive in Patara we will spend time exploring the ancient city. Patara takes its name from the important archaeological site, Patara Antic City. Patara Ancient City, founded in 5th century B.C., was one of the most important cities of Lycian Empire. Today you can see the Senate Building and Light House. There is also a very well preserved amphitheatre, stone sarcophagi and town walls. After the city we will head to the beach of Patara.Patara beach is 18 kms long, Turkey’s longest beach. The sand dunes are a couple of hundred metres in width and the sand is very fine without any pebbles. Patara has been nominated as one of the best beaches in the World on many occasions and is a protected National Park due to the fact that the Caretta Caretta Sea Turtles nest here. There are also many types of birds in the surrounding marsh and lake areas. Next we will drive to the picturesque and charming town of Kalkan. You will have the opportunity to walk alongside the harbour and the beach where you can enjoy a drink or spend some time shopping. We will stop at a local restaurant at Kalkan Harbour for delicious lunch.After lunch we will head towards Kas, stopping on the way at Kaputas Beach. This is one of the most picturesque beaches on the Mediterranean coast. As we arrive in Kas, the mixture of Roman Greek architecture and authentic Turkish atmosphere will welcome us. Kaş is a picture postcard town. Steep winding streets, tiny boutique shops and relaxing ambient bars. After enjoying our free time in the town, we will make our way to the famous Buyukcakil Beach (Big Pebble Beach). Here we will enjoy the sun, sea and beach whilst our dinner is being prepared. Enjoy a drink and watch the sun go down behind the Greek Island Castellorizo (Meis in Turkish). Dinner will be a mix of mezes followed by your choice from the menu. After our leisurely meal we head back to the bus. Tired,happy and full of memories. This is a long day but the time will fly and you will see many amazing sights. If you want to get out and about and see more of Turkey, this Volkan’s exclusive Dalyan excursion is the perfect opportunity.