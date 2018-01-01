Welcome to Kalkan
A thriving Greek fishing village called Kalamaki until the 1920s, Kalkan is now largely devoted to high-end tourism. Development continues up the hills, with scores of new villas appearing each season. But look for Kalkan's charms in the compact old town.
Top experiences in Kalkan
Kalkan activities
Kekova Sunken City Boat Trip From Kalkan and Kas
The tour starts from Ucagiz village and the first stop is at Tersane Bay to see ruins at the bay. See the broken pots and amphoras from glass windows on the boat and ruins on the Island. You will visit the pirate cave and enjoy a open buffet lunch in Gökkaya bay. There is also another swimming break in Burc bay from the watching tower from Ottoman Empire times. You can visit the Medieval castle in Simena peninsula or have home-made ice cream. Enjoy the final swim in a bay near Ucagız and then drive back to Kalkan.
Boat Trip to the Greek Island of Meis Kastellorizo
Meet at 9.30am at Kas harbor, all you need is your passport with you. The boat will sail over to the island where you can spend whole your day in Meis island and see the Greek’s culture. Relax in the sun on the beach or walk the island. The harbour area in Meis is charming with warren of alleys and houses behind the pretty waterside shops and restaurants.There is also a pickup from Kalkan.
Fethiye to Olympos Cabin Charter 3 Nights 4 Days
FETHIYE TO OLYMPOSDAY 1 Departure from Fethiye Harbour between 11 and 12 a.m to Samanlık bay for swimming & lunch Butterfly Valley (sea conditions permitting) is our next stop for a swim & to visit this naturel reserve, hosting 136 kinds of different butterflies and moths.Afterwards we cruise to Ölüdeniz (The Blue Lagoon) again sea conditions Permitting.Option for paragliding available.Last stop of the day is St Nicholas Island.Visit the Byzantine ruins, swim, dinner and 1 st night.DAY 2 Around sunrise departure to Aquarium or Fırnaz bay near Kalkan for breakfast & Swimming.Cruising to Kaş where we stop in the harbour for lunch & visit of this charming fishing village.Of ancient antiphellos, as Kas was once know, only Lycian Rock tombs & sarcophagi and the Roman theatre are left.But the charm of the town Remains!In a bay near Kakova we stop for swimming, diner & the 2 nd night.DAY 3 Breakfast. Departure to Sunken City of Kekova (this Lycian – Roman archaological Site is protected, so only looking!) Simena, a traditional Turkish fishing village with no car Access and Bytantine / Otaman Castle. In Gokkaya Bay watersports are available. Dinner, relax in this pirates haven or party the night away at the Smugglers Inn & 3 rd night.DAY 4 After breakfast we have a look at the Pirates Cave before cruising to Andriace Harbour.(lunch)Bus transfer to the archaeological site is Myra and to Derme for the St Nicholas Church, shopping and banking when requested.Bus transfer to all Tree Houses in Olympos where we arrive between 4 and 6 p.m
11-Day Sites Turkey Tour from Istanbul including 4-Day Cruise
Day 1: Istanbul - Gallipoli (B, L)After a pickup from your Istanbul hotel, drive to Gallipoli. Visit Brighton Beach, Ari Burnu and ANZAC Cove graveyards and Lonepine Australian memorial and cemetery, real used tunnels and trenches at the Johnstons Jolly, the Nek Cemetery, Ataturk statue in Chunuk Bair and the New Zealand memorial and cemetery.Day 2: Troy - Pergamon - Izmir Kusadasi (B, L)Visit the legendary city of Troy, the fortification walls, and the Temple of Athena. At the end of the Troy tour, drive to Pergamon. Visit the Asclepion and Health Center, Acropolis, and the Red Basilica. The theater, a remarkable piece of engineering built into the steep hillside.Day 3: Ephesus (B, L)Full-day Ephesus tour. See the Temple of Artemis, one of the biggest amphitheaters, the Celsius Library, and many fabulous ruins left from the ancient city and the House of the Virgin Mary.Day 4: Pamukkale - Hierapolis - Fethiye (B, L)See the Old Gates, cemetery and theater of Hierapolis, and take a swim in the famous Cleopatra Pool. Transfer to Fethiye.Day 5: Fethiye - Olympos (B, L, D)Transfer to the Blue Cruise and check in. Depart from Fethiye to Samanlik Bay then to the fantastic Butterfly Valley for a swim. Sail to Oludeniz for optional paragliding. Last stop of the day is St. Nicholas Island, visiting Byzantine ruins and more swimming.Day 6: Firnaz Bay - Kalkan - Kekova - Kas (B, L, D)Arrive to the best bay near Kalkan. Take a swim break then sail to Kas. In a bay near Kekova, stop for a swim and sea kayaking.Day 7: Kekova Sunken City – Simena Village – Gokkaya Bay (B, L, D)Depart to the Sunken City of Kekova. Simena, a traditional Turkish fishing village with no car access. In Gokkaya Bay, optional water sports are available. Optional party at the night away in Smugglers Inn.Day: 8: Pirates Cave – Antalya (B, L)Sail to Pirates Cave before sailing to Andriace Harbour. Bus transfer to Myra, and Demre for the St. Nicholas Church. The Blue Cruise program ends here. Check out from the boat and transfer to the bus station to Antalya.Day 9: Perge - Aspendos - Kursunlu - Manavgat - Antalya - Cappadocia (B, L)Full-day tour including lunch. You will see the Perge, then Aspendos. After, visit one of the best Waterfalls in Antalya. At the end transfer to Cappadocia.Day 10: South Cappadocia (B, L)A full-day South (Green) Cappadocia tour. You will see Pidgeon Valley, the Underground City of Derinkuyu and the Ihlara Valley, Selime Monastery.Day 11: North Cappadocia - Istanbul (B, L)Full-day North (Red) Cappadocia tour. You will see Uchisar Castle, Goreme Open Air Museum, Devrent Valley, the old towns of Urgup and Avanos. Transfer to airport to catch a 1-hour flight back to Istanbul. Once in Istanbul transfer to your hotel.
Mediterranean Highlights
On this exclusive Dalyan Excursion we will take you on a dream-like journey that stretches between the Aegean and the Mediterranean coastline of Turkey. You will experience all the highlights of the beautiful Turquoise Coast. Splendid seaside locations and a unique atmosphere. The delightful town of Kaş with it’s winding streets and tiny shops.The ruins of Patara, one of the famous beaches in Turkey and the pretty harbour of Kalkan. Join us for a day full of joy and laughter, unforgettable memories of some of Turkeys favourite resorts. Our amazing day will start at 8.00am when we leave to travel to Patara. You will enjoy a picnic breakfast of pastries and fresh juice whilst on the bus.Once we arrive in Patara we will spend time exploring the ancient city. Patara takes its name from the important archaeological site, Patara Antic City. Patara Ancient City, founded in 5th century B.C., was one of the most important cities of Lycian Empire. Today you can see the Senate Building and Light House. There is also a very well preserved amphitheatre, stone sarcophagi and town walls. After the city we will head to the beach of Patara.Patara beach is 18 kms long, Turkey’s longest beach. The sand dunes are a couple of hundred metres in width and the sand is very fine without any pebbles. Patara has been nominated as one of the best beaches in the World on many occasions and is a protected National Park due to the fact that the Caretta Caretta Sea Turtles nest here. There are also many types of birds in the surrounding marsh and lake areas. Next we will drive to the picturesque and charming town of Kalkan. You will have the opportunity to walk alongside the harbour and the beach where you can enjoy a drink or spend some time shopping. We will stop at a local restaurant at Kalkan Harbour for delicious lunch.After lunch we will head towards Kas, stopping on the way at Kaputas Beach. This is one of the most picturesque beaches on the Mediterranean coast. As we arrive in Kas, the mixture of Roman Greek architecture and authentic Turkish atmosphere will welcome us. Kaş is a picture postcard town. Steep winding streets, tiny boutique shops and relaxing ambient bars. After enjoying our free time in the town, we will make our way to the famous Buyukcakil Beach (Big Pebble Beach). Here we will enjoy the sun, sea and beach whilst our dinner is being prepared. Enjoy a drink and watch the sun go down behind the Greek Island Castellorizo (Meis in Turkish). Dinner will be a mix of mezes followed by your choice from the menu. After our leisurely meal we head back to the bus. Tired,happy and full of memories. This is a long day but the time will fly and you will see many amazing sights. If you want to get out and about and see more of Turkey, this Volkan’s exclusive Dalyan excursion is the perfect opportunity.
Quad Bike Safari in Kalkan
The adventure begins at 9am or 3:30pm when your driver collects you from Kalkan and drives you 20 minutes or so to Patara. Here, don your helmet, listen to the safety briefing, and test out the controls of your ATV if you've not ridden one before. Take it easy to begin with as you follow your guide to the riverside along a paved road. As your confidence builds, zip along the river to Patara Beach. Here, you'll have free time to zoom round the beach at your own pace: bring swimwear if you'd like to hop in the sea to shed the dust. Finally, your guide will lead you on a thrilling ride across the sand dunes and back to base station. After around two hours riding your quad, it's back into the land of air-conditioning as your driver brings you back to Kalkan: you'll be back at base at 12pm or 6:30pm depending on the tour you chose. Please note: Guests must be at least 16 years old to drive their own quad bike: under-16s must ride with parents. All guests should bring sunglasses to protect against the dust.