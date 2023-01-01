In the Bronze Age, the Hittite kingdom encompassed an area that stretched west to the Aegean Sea and south into Syria with its command centre here in the Hittite capital of Hattuşa. This mountainous, isolated site had a population of 15,000. Today the remnants of its defensive walls, with their ceremonial gateways and concealed postern tunnel, which wrap around the scattered ruins, are the most impressive remaining feature.

If you're walking, a full circuit around the site with stops takes around three hours.