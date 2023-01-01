Boğazkale Museum

Excellent information boards provide a thorough grounding in both Hittite history and culture while the pieces on display – all unearthed at Hattuşa – have been thoughtfully and artistically curated to aid visitor understanding. The pride of the collection are the two original sphinx statues that once stood guard at Hattuşa's Sphinx gate, atop the fortified mound above the postern gate of Yer Kapı. They were only returned to Boğazkale in 2011, having previously been on display in Berlin and İstanbul.

It's one of the best little provincial museums in Turkey and a must for anyone interested in the Hittites.

Last tickets are sold at 4.45pm between November and March.