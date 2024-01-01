Kız Kalesi Viewpoint

Far Northeast

LoginSave

One of the best places from which to admire the impregnable Kız Kalesi site is from this viewpoint near the southern end of the İç Kale citadel ruins.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ani

    Ani

    0.81 MILES

    The ruins of Ani, 45km east of Kars, are an absolute must-see. Visitors enter through gigantic fortress walls that look like they fell off a crusader…

  • Tigran Honents Church

    Tigran Honents Church

    0.73 MILES

    Appealingly sited overlooking a stretch of river gorge, this 13th-century church appears relatively intact, though the current main door is within what…

  • Kars Castle

    Kars Castle

    26.26 MILES

    Dating from at least 1153, Kars Castle' s hefty, dark-stone walls crown the craggy ridge that dominates the city-centre's northern edge, fronted by a…

  • Ani Cathedral

    Ani Cathedral

    0.5 MILES

    Completed in 1010, the grassy-roofed cathedral is the largest building among the Ani ruins. The building's elegantly finished stone walls are relatively…

  • Manuçehr Camii

    Manuçehr Camii

    0.34 MILES

    Ani's 1072 Manuçehr Camii was built by the Seljuk Turks, using Armenian architects and artisans, creating a stylistic blend in what is considered to have…

  • Marmashen

    Marmashen

    25.62 MILES

    Marmashen’s location deep in a river valley 10km northwest of Gyumri is unusual – medieval monasteries in Armenia were almost always constructed in…

  • Museum of the Aslamazyan Sisters

    Museum of the Aslamazyan Sisters

    24.4 MILES

    Artists Mariam (1907–2006) and Yeranuhi (1910–98) Aslamazyan were born in Bash-Shirak village near Gyumri and two floors of this handsome 19th-century…

  • Harichavank

    Harichavank

    23.94 MILES

    Once the summer residence of the Catholicos of Etchmiadzin, the still-functioning Harichavank is located in the old town of Harich, about 4km from the…

View more attractions

Nearby Far Northeast attractions

1. İç Kale

0.07 MILES

Covering the large rocky eminence at the southern point of the Ani plateau, İç Kale is a jumble of tumbled stone, with faint vestiges of ancient palaces…

2. Manuçehr Camii

0.34 MILES

Ani's 1072 Manuçehr Camii was built by the Seljuk Turks, using Armenian architects and artisans, creating a stylistic blend in what is considered to have…

3. Kız Kalesi

0.37 MILES

Despite its name, 'Maiden's Castle', almost all that remains of Kız Kalesi is a red-stone church, probably dating from the late 10th century. It's off…

4. Silk Road Bridge Supports

0.42 MILES

Two unconnected brick towers are all that remain of a once important 9th-century bridge that formerly straddled the Arpaçay, the river that now forms the…

5. Church of Grigor Pahlavuny

0.43 MILES

A well-preserved central landmark in the heart of the Ani plateau, this rotunda-shaped church with a conical roof was built in about 980 for the wealthy…

6. Ani Cathedral

0.5 MILES

Completed in 1010, the grassy-roofed cathedral is the largest building among the Ani ruins. The building's elegantly finished stone walls are relatively…

7. Ebu'l Muammeran Camii

0.52 MILES

The most substantial remnant of this 11th-century mosque is its minaret, now lying on its side with the spiral stairs inside clearly visible. It was…

8. Convent of the Virgins

0.55 MILES

Out of bounds just above Arpaçay gorge, this complex of ruins is most notable for the dainty, serrated-domed chapel (probably 11th-century) enclosed by a…