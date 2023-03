This 13th-century Seljuk creation was a dervish lodge when Sultan Veled (son of dervish founder Celaleddin Rumi) made Afyon the empire's most important Mevlevi centre after Konya. Today's mosque (1908), rebuilt for Sultan Abdül Hamit II (r 1876–1909), has twin domes and twin pyramidal roofs above its courtyard. You'll find the mosque in the old town.

Across the courtyard from the mosque is the Mevlevihane Museum with exhibits on dervish life.