İmaret Cami

Afyon's major mosque complex (a five-minute walk from Hükümet Meydanı) was built for Gedik Ahmet Paşa in 1472. The blue-tiled, spiral-fluted minaret decorations indicate Seljuk preferences, though Ottoman stylings are apparent. The eastern entrance, which is like an eyvan (vaulted hall), accesses a double-domed sanctuary (as in the mosques at early Ottoman capitals Bursa and Edirne). The adjoining İmaret hamam retains its original stone basins and is still used. It's located at the southern end of Birlik Caddesi.