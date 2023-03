This honorary fountain from the early 2nd century AD was once dominated by a huge statue of the great soldier-emperor Trajan (r AD 98–117), grasping a pennant and standing on a globe; the inscription reads, 'I have conquered it all, and it's now under my foot.' Today, only the globe and a single foot nearby survive. The fountain's water flowed under the statue, spilling onto and cleaning the Curetes Way. Note the superb mosaics on the opposite side.