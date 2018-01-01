Welcome to Ephesus
As capital of Roman Asia Minor, Ephesus was a vibrant city of over 250,000 inhabitants, the fourth largest in the empire after Rome, Alexandria and Antioch. Adding in traders, sailors and pilgrims to the Temple of Artemis, these numbers were even higher, meaning that in Ephesus one could encounter the full diversity of the Mediterranean world and its peoples. So important and wealthy was Ephesus that its Temple of Artemis, on the western edge of present-day Selçuk, was the biggest on earth, and one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
Small-Group Tour to Ephesus From Kusadasi
One of the main appeals of Kusadasi is its proximity to the ancient city of Ephesus, the best preserved classical city in the Eastern Mediterranean. Cleopatra, Mark Antony, the Virgin Mary and John the Apostle once walked its streets. This half-day guided tour from Kusadasi takes you to explore what is unquestionably one of the greatest sites of antiquity.The largest open-air museum in Turkey, Ephesus contains more than 30 buildings and structures linked together by streets that still bear the mark of ancient chariot wheels. Your guide will show you the awe inspiring Great Theater, where St. Paul preached against the pagans and gladiators once engaged in battle. Walk along Marble Street to the Library of Celsus - the facade of which has been remarkably restored. You will also visit the Temple of Hadrian, Roman baths, and many other remarkable ruins.End your day at the site of the Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Today there are only a series of columns and scattered ruins of this marvellous Hellenistic construction, though the grandeur of this colossal structure once exceeded that of the Parthenon.
Visit the glorious Greco-Roman and Christian ruins of Ephesus, which is known to be Commercial, the Religious and Social Center of Antiquity, and one of the highlight of any visit to Turkey. Ephesus is probably the best combination of Greek, Roman and Byzantine civilizations. With the mythological stories and spectacular ruins you will feel the life in ancient Ephesus. See the Fountains of Trojan, Polio, the Temples of Hadrian and Domition, Private House (Brothel), the Library of Celsius, Various and Scholastic Baths, Bouloterion and the Great Theatre with capacity of 24,000 spectators. Prepare the be amazed. After enjoying some authentic Turkish cuisine at lunch, you will visit the House of Virgin Mary, where she spent the last days of her life. You will also visit the Archaeological Museum, Temple of Diana and St. John's Basilica where according to legend, he was buried.
Visiting ; Temple of Artemis (one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World), Ephesus Ancient City, Terraced Houses, Panoramic a visit to St. John Basilica Ephesus is a city created by the Ionians in the 11th-Century BC and later expanded by the Romans. Now considered one of the grandest reconstructed sites in the ancient world, the region also hosted the likes of Cleopatra, Mark Antony, the Virgin Mary and John the Apostle. We collect you from Kusadasi port or your city hotel, and drive you to the Ephesus region to begin our tour. Your first stop will be the Temple of Artemis, considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Next you will explore the old Greco-Roman city of Ephesus. See the magnificent Magnesia Gate and begin a slow, downhill walk into the ruins of the former Roman provincial capital. The route will take you past the Temple of Hadrian, the Fountain of Trajan, the Great Theater and the spectacular Celsus Library, one of the best-preserved buildings among the ruins. Visit the Odeon, Bouleterion, Temple of Hadrian, Serapis and Domitian. Continue to the Great Theatre, the Double Church and Arcadian Way. Walk along Marble Street and get fantastic views, whichever way you look. Keep your eyes and ears open for gladiators! It is easy to get carried away by the atmosphere… After your tour, Your tour guide will take you back to the port / hotel.
Ephesus was created by the Ionians in the 11th-Century BC and later expanded by the Romans. Now considered one of the grandest reconstructed sites in the ancient world, the region also hosted the likes of Cleopatra, Mark Antony, the Virgin Mary and John the Apostle.The ruins of Ephesus are the biggest open-air museum in Turkey and you will get to explore them on this half-day tour from Kusadasi port.Your route will take you past the Temple of Hadrian, the Fountain of Trajan, the Great Theater and the spectacular Celsus Library, one of the best-preserved buildings among the ruins.Ephesus is also a sacred site for Christians, due to its association with several biblical figures, including St. Paul and St. John the Evangelist. But the highlight is the last resting place of the Virgin Mary.After Jesus had been crucified on the cross, the Virgin Mary came to Ephesus to spend the last days of her life in the Bulbul Mountains. The house where she lived has recently been transformed into a site of pilgrimage, and has become a sought after destination for Christians from all over the world.
Day 1 : Arrival (D)Upon our arrival at Izmir airport or Kusadasi port or Cesme Port , our guide will meet you and transfer to hotel. Overnight in IzmirDay 2 : Pergamon – Thyatira - Izmir (B, D)Drive to Pergamum, It is one of the sites of the Seven Churches of Asia [Rev. 1:11; 2:12]. Here we explore the impressive Acropolis, the Asklepieion, see the Altar of Zeus which is mentioned as the, Throne of Satan, in the book of Revelation, Then we continue our visit to Thyatira, Before we check in at the hotel in Izmir, we enjoy a panoramic ride of Smyrna, one of the sites of the Seven Churches of Asia [Rev. 2:12-17]. dinner and overnight.Day 3 : Izmir – Sardis – Philadelphia - Laodicea – Hierapolis (B, D)We depart early in the morning to one of the most picturesque areas of any of the Seven Churches of Asia [Rev. 1:11; 3:1-4], Sardis, presently Sart.Then we continue our journey to Philadelphia, nowadays called Alasehir, another church of the Seven Churches of Asia [Rev. 1:11; 3:7], and the only church not censured. We drive to the healing city of Hierapolis, the white (cotton fortress) where hot mineral water bursts from the earth and cascades over steep cliffs forming pools, Proceed to Laodicea [Rev. 1:11; 3:14; Col. 2:1; 4:13-16]. We see the ancient theater, the remains of basilica and ancient stone water pipes.We visit the Gate of Domitian, the Arcadian Way, the 2nd century AD Theater, the Nymphaion, the Temple of Apollo, the Plutonium and the Necropolis. Dinner and overnight in a Thermal Hotel.Day 4 : Ephesus (B, D)Drive to Ephesus visit to the ancient city of Ephesus including the Basilica of St. John. Visit The House of Virgin Mary before drive to Kusadasi Dinner , OvernightDay 5 : Home (B)Transfer to Izmir airport for flight back home.
Ephesus is a city created by the Ionians in the 11th-Century BC and later expanded by the Romans. Now considered one of the grandest reconstructed sites in the ancient world, the region also hosted the likes of Cleopatra, Mark Antony, the Virgin Mary and John the Apostle. We collect you from Kusadasi port or your city hotel, and drive you to the Ephesus region to begin our tour. Your first stop will be the Temple of Artemis, considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Next you will explore the old Greco-Roman city of Ephesus. See the magnificent Magnesia Gate and begin a slow, downhill walk into the ruins of the former Roman provincial capital. The route will take you past the Temple of Hadrian, the Fountain of Trajan, the Great Theater and the spectacular Celsus Library, one of the best-preserved buildings among the ruins. Visit the Odeon, Bouleterion, Temple of Hadrian, Serapis and Domitian. Continue to the Great Theatre, the Double Church and Arcadian Way. Walk along Marble Street and get fantastic views, whichever way you look. Keep your eyes and ears open for gladiators! It is easy to get carried away by the atmosphere… After your tour, Your tour guide will take you back to the port .