5 Day Tour from Izmir: Seven Churches of Asia Minor

Day 1 : Arrival (D)Upon our arrival at Izmir airport or Kusadasi port or Cesme Port , our guide will meet you and transfer to hotel. Overnight in IzmirDay 2 : Pergamon – Thyatira - Izmir (B, D)Drive to Pergamum, It is one of the sites of the Seven Churches of Asia [Rev. 1:11; 2:12]. Here we explore the impressive Acropolis, the Asklepieion, see the Altar of Zeus which is mentioned as the, Throne of Satan, in the book of Revelation, Then we continue our visit to Thyatira, Before we check in at the hotel in Izmir, we enjoy a panoramic ride of Smyrna, one of the sites of the Seven Churches of Asia [Rev. 2:12-17]. dinner and overnight.Day 3 : Izmir – Sardis – Philadelphia - Laodicea – Hierapolis (B, D)We depart early in the morning to one of the most picturesque areas of any of the Seven Churches of Asia [Rev. 1:11; 3:1-4], Sardis, presently Sart.Then we continue our journey to Philadelphia, nowadays called Alasehir, another church of the Seven Churches of Asia [Rev. 1:11; 3:7], and the only church not censured. We drive to the healing city of Hierapolis, the white (cotton fortress) where hot mineral water bursts from the earth and cascades over steep cliffs forming pools, Proceed to Laodicea [Rev. 1:11; 3:14; Col. 2:1; 4:13-16]. We see the ancient theater, the remains of basilica and ancient stone water pipes.We visit the Gate of Domitian, the Arcadian Way, the 2nd century AD Theater, the Nymphaion, the Temple of Apollo, the Plutonium and the Necropolis. Dinner and overnight in a Thermal Hotel.Day 4 : Ephesus (B, D)Drive to Ephesus visit to the ancient city of Ephesus including the Basilica of St. John. Visit The House of Virgin Mary before drive to Kusadasi Dinner , OvernightDay 5 : Home (B)Transfer to Izmir airport for flight back home.