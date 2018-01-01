Half-Day Anahulu Cave and Cultural Tour

Your half-day tour will begin with a pickup from your accommodation on the Island of Tongatapu. From here, head to the East Coast of Tonga, the largest part of Tongatapu. Stop at Captain Cook Landing, where the great English explorer landed on the 30th of April 1777.Your next historical stop is the Langi, the burial tomb of ancient Tongan Kings. The construction of the tombs at Lapaha are considered engineering wonders and date back to 1300BC. The ancient royal tombs (Langi) at Lapaha on Tongatapu are one of the great ceremonial sites of the Pacific. The Lapaha tombs symbolise the association between political and spiritual power that was held by royalty and high-chiefs in the Pacific. Stop at Anahulu Cave, also known as the ‘The Underground Swimming Pool’, situated at the village of Haveluliku. This cavern processes some of the most remarkable limestone and deep freshwater pools. You will be provided with a guide and torches or candle lights to light your way around the cave. Appropriate footwear is essential. The highlight of your half-day tour is a visit to the Anahulu Ancient Tonga Cultural Centre which is situated in the vicinity next to Anahulu Cave. A tour of the centre will give you an insight to the Tongan Culture. A traditional welcoming ceremony will be conducted in which you will experience and even participate in a Kava Ceremony which is followed by live demonstrations of tapa cloth making and mat weaving and other various exhibits on display at the center.Once your half-day tour is complete you will be taken back to your hotel safely.