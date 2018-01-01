Welcome to Tongatapu
Tongatapu's key archaeological sights – such as Mu’a and the Ha’amonga ‘a Maui Trilithon – are on the isle’s eastern side, which also features caves, calm sandy coves and the airport. To the west are the Mapu’a Vaca Blowholes and the most of the resorts and surf breaks. North of Nuku'alofa are some lovely little day-trip islands. Give yourself a good few days to check it all out.
Top experiences in Tongatapu
Tongatapu activities
Half-Day Anahulu Cave and Cultural Tour
Your half-day tour will begin with a pickup from your accommodation on the Island of Tongatapu. From here, head to the East Coast of Tonga, the largest part of Tongatapu. Stop at Captain Cook Landing, where the great English explorer landed on the 30th of April 1777.Your next historical stop is the Langi, the burial tomb of ancient Tongan Kings. The construction of the tombs at Lapaha are considered engineering wonders and date back to 1300BC. The ancient royal tombs (Langi) at Lapaha on Tongatapu are one of the great ceremonial sites of the Pacific. The Lapaha tombs symbolise the association between political and spiritual power that was held by royalty and high-chiefs in the Pacific. Stop at Anahulu Cave, also known as the ‘The Underground Swimming Pool’, situated at the village of Haveluliku. This cavern processes some of the most remarkable limestone and deep freshwater pools. You will be provided with a guide and torches or candle lights to light your way around the cave. Appropriate footwear is essential. The highlight of your half-day tour is a visit to the Anahulu Ancient Tonga Cultural Centre which is situated in the vicinity next to Anahulu Cave. A tour of the centre will give you an insight to the Tongan Culture. A traditional welcoming ceremony will be conducted in which you will experience and even participate in a Kava Ceremony which is followed by live demonstrations of tapa cloth making and mat weaving and other various exhibits on display at the center.Once your half-day tour is complete you will be taken back to your hotel safely.
Shore Excursion: Half-Day Anahulu Cave and Cultural Tour
Airport Transfers from Fua'amotu International and Domestic Airport
Upon Arrival we will wait for you outside the Arrival Lounge with a sign that will have your name that you will not miss , please do not get to any other vehicle if they tell you to .Please ask for the Teta Tours vehicle to avoid taking the wrong vehicle.Once we load your luggage we will begin your trip to your hotel in downtown Nuku'alofa which is 30 mins away. Our Driver will answer any questions that you may have . Fua'amotu Airports International and Domestic is located on the South side of Tongatapu in which we will pass villages along the way to the hotel .Once we reach your hotel we will make sure all your luggage is taken with you and nothing is left behind.
Nuku'alofa Shore Excursion: West Coast Scenic Tour
Enjoy a complimentary port pick up from Vuna Wharf where your cruise ship arrives here in Tongatapu. We will begin this 3 hour Scenic Tour visiting the amazing and unique 2 headed coconut for a brief stop then we continue on the to the Majestic Blow Holes this rugged coast at the village of Houma provide a never ceasing display of the power of the sea. Four miles of coastal blow holes where the might of the Pacific Ocean is forced through natural rock fissures to create instant skyscrapers of water up to 30 meters high provides a never ceasing display of the power of the sea shooting up in the air. Other stops included are Maui's throwing rock also know as the Tsunami Rock and the flying fox sanctuary at the village of Kolovai which is home to hundreds of fruit bats. Recorded in Tongan song and legend from time immemorial. These primordial fruit bats-harmless, immobile and seemingly lifeless-hang eerily from rows of ironwood pines along the main village road. They are considered sacred and a delicacy to be consumed only by members of the Royal Family.
Private Oholei Buffet Dinner and Cultural Show
Set among the caves and cliffs of the Lavengatonga beach on Tongatapu, ‘Oholei offers a variety of things to keep you smiling. Your private air-conditioned transfer will pick you from your hotel, arriving when doors open at 6pm for dinner. The buffet is a Tongan feast with some western favorites too. Whether you are looking for fresh seafood, umu, green salad, suckling pig roasted on a spit, tropical fruits or lu kapapulu (corned beef, onions and coconut cream wrapped in greens and steamed) you will find it at the Oholei feast. After dinner the experience continues with a floor show in Hina Cave. Enjoy a Faiva performance of many traditional Tongan dances from all over the kingdom. Oholei has a variety of dances from all over Tonga. From the Niuas to Eua, they are all represented. Your host Simana Kami will share the history of the different dances as well as local legends while you enjoy the show. You will be entertained by Oholei's finest local band with a variety of island songs & summer groove flavas!The show finishes around 11pm and your driver will transfer you back to your hotel.