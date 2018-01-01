Welcome to Middelburg
Zeeland's capital was rebuilt in the same style and you can still get a solid feel for what life must have been like hundreds of years ago. The fortifications built by the Sea Beggars in 1595 can still be traced in the pattern of the main canals encircling the old town.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to Middelburg City - One Way
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver who brings you safely to Middelburg. Avoid the stress of waiting in lines and the hassle of public transportation. Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Middelburg city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Abbey Tower of Long John or the Zeeuws Museum. When you book, please provide us with your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Middelburg. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver. We hope to see you soon in Middelburg!
Middelburg Private Guided Tour and Townhall Visit
Your morning or afternoon in Middelburg will start at your hotel, rivercruiseship or if you travel to Middelburg from elsewhere at the train station. Set off in a relaxing pace to make sure you really get to see, feel and learn all about this town. Explore the very best of Middelburg on this walking tour. Begin from Middelburg's most important plaza, Market Square, and discover the town's Gothic town hall. The town hall took almost 100 years to build and it is a fine example of Gothic architecture. The building took several generations of an architectural family to complete and it was finally finished in 1520. Learn about the hall's belfry, nicknamed "Crazy Beth", as the time on the clock tends to run late compared to "Long John", the other clock tower in Middelburg. Afterwards, head out on a walk through the historic streets of Middelburg, while taking in famous monuments such as the Sint Joris Militia building. Continue on towards the city's palace, the Van de Perre Huis, all while learning the history of the medieval city. Discover how Middelburg became the capital of Zeeland and take in a handful of its 1,100 stunning monuments.