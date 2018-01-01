Middelburg Private Guided Tour and Townhall Visit

Your morning or afternoon in Middelburg will start at your hotel, rivercruiseship or if you travel to Middelburg from elsewhere at the train station. Set off in a relaxing pace to make sure you really get to see, feel and learn all about this town. Explore the very best of Middelburg on this walking tour. Begin from Middelburg's most important plaza, Market Square, and discover the town's Gothic town hall. The town hall took almost 100 years to build and it is a fine example of Gothic architecture. The building took several generations of an architectural family to complete and it was finally finished in 1520. Learn about the hall's belfry, nicknamed "Crazy Beth", as the time on the clock tends to run late compared to "Long John", the other clock tower in Middelburg. Afterwards, head out on a walk through the historic streets of Middelburg, while taking in famous monuments such as the Sint Joris Militia building. Continue on towards the city's palace, the Van de Perre Huis, all while learning the history of the medieval city. Discover how Middelburg became the capital of Zeeland and take in a handful of its 1,100 stunning monuments.