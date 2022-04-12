Dating from the 12th century, this huge abbey complex houses the regional government as well as two churches: the Koorkerk (built for the clergy) and…
Zeeland
The province of Zeeland (Sealand) incorporates a clutch of islands and peninsulas – Schouwen-Duiveland, Tholen, Sint Philipsland, Noord-Beveland, Walcheren and Zuid-Beveland – that nestle in the middle of a vast delta through which many of Europe's rivers drain; it also incorporates Zeeuws-Vlaanderen, a strip of land bordering the Belgian region of Flanders. As you survey the calm, flat landscape, consider that for centuries the resilient Zeelanders have been battling the North Sea waters, devising and implementing ingenious methods of water management, including the huge Delta Project.
Friendly Middelburg is the provincial capital, and the closest thing Zeeland has to a city. Most visitors head to this part of the country to laze on one of the sandy beaches along the North Sea coast (the regional population increases fourfold during high summer). Others visit this place of tenuous land and omnipresent water just to see the sheer size and admire the engineering genius of the Delta Project's dykes and barriers. Either way, they invariably leave happy and rested.
Explore Zeeland
- AAbdij
Dating from the 12th century, this huge abbey complex houses the regional government as well as two churches: the Koorkerk (built for the clergy) and…
- SStadhuis
Dominating the Markt, the town hall certainly grabs the eye. It's ornately beautiful, and displays a pastiche of styles: the Gothic side facing the Markt…
- ZZierikzee
The largest village in Schouwen-Duiveland, Zierikzee was settled in the Middle Ages and retains a number of buildings dating from this time, including De…
- DDeltapark Neeltje Jans
On the islet of Neeltje Jans, midway between Noord Beveland and Schouwen-Duiveland on the N57, the Delta Project's former visitor centre has morphed into…
- NNational Park Oosterschelde
Open to the North Sea, this coastal nature reserve is a haven for plant, bird and marine life. Thousands of birds, including gulls, terns and plovers, can…
- ZZeeuws Museum
Housed in the former monks’ dormitories of the abbey complex, this museum is divided into three permanent sections: one concentrating on fashion; another…
- MMarkt
On Thursdays, this huge square in the centre of town hosts a popular market where stalls sell food and household products. Its proximity to the Stadhuis,…
- NNieuwe Kerk
Part of the original 13th-century Abdij but largely rebuilt in the 16th century after a fire extensively damaged the complex, this double-naved church is…
- KKoorkerk
Dating from the 1300s but largely rebuilt in the 16th-century after a fire devastated the Abdij complex, the vaulted Koorkerk (Choir Church) operated as a…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Zeeland.
