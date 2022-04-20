The smallest and most serene of the Frisian Islands, Schiermonnikoog is the place to get away from it all. The feeling of sheer isolation as you explore its modest 16km length, 4km width and 18km of beaches can be intoxicating – but then, the entire island bar its only town is protected as a national park. Its name means 'grey monk island', a reference to the 15th-century clerics who once lived here.