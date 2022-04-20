The entire island, except for its single town and surrounding polder, was designated the Netherlands' first national park in 1989. It's easy to lose…
Schiermonnikoog
The smallest and most serene of the Frisian Islands, Schiermonnikoog is the place to get away from it all. The feeling of sheer isolation as you explore its modest 16km length, 4km width and 18km of beaches can be intoxicating – but then, the entire island bar its only town is protected as a national park. Its name means 'grey monk island', a reference to the 15th-century clerics who once lived here.
Explore Schiermonnikoog
- SSchiermonnikoog National Park
Schiermonnikoog National Park
The entire island, except for its single town and surrounding polder, was designated the Netherlands' first national park in 1989. It's easy to lose…
Learn more about Schiermonnikoog
