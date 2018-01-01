Welcome to Paramaribo
Brownsweg Day Trip from Paramaribo
Your day will start at 8:30am with a pickup in a centrally located point on a small air-conditioned minivans.At 9:30am your first stop and small breakfast (you can choose out of bread or local food) near the Suralco-powerplant, old bauxiet-mining plant. 9:45am we'll get back in the minivan to continue our ride heading Browsmountain over the Afobaka-road, while the guide explains the history of the road.Arrival on Brownsweg (multiple village on the foot of the Brownsmountain) at 11am, the guide will tell us about these transmigration villages, and how government moved the villagers from where now the Blommenstein-reservoir is now days.From here we start on an in-paived road of 13 kilometers towards the top of the 504 meter high Browns-mountain where we should arrive at 11:45am. At midday we will start hiking after seeing the view over the Blommenstein-reservoir and getting something to drink and a few snacks handed out by the guide.At 1pm we visit the first waterfall - the Leo Falls - while spotting wild life on the path towards it.Our second waterfall visit is at 2pm - the Irene Falls (only for the people with a good health-condition).At 3:30pm arrival again at the top, for a good earned Surinamese lunch and drinks from the local restaurant called "Rocky".Our departure from the mountain will be at 4:15pm and we should be back at the starting point by 6pm when your tour finishes.
Paramaribo City Tour
Our guide will pick you up by bus and our tour will past the most important monumental buildings and streets of the city.You will see the Presidential Palace, the Museum Fort Zeelandia and the Corner House. You will be amazed by the unique architecture. You will also visit the synagogue that is located right next to the mosque, a unique sight especially in modern times.This bus ride will continue to southern Paramaribo, along the central market, the Kwakoe Statue, the living area Abra Broki, home to the average working class.Then we head north where the upper-middle class lives and we will pass the residence of one of Suriname’s wealthiest men.
5-Day Guyana and Suriname Tour
Day 1. Arrival in Guyana Arrive in Guyana, a nature lover's gem, waiting to be discovered. It is known as the land of many waters and the giants of the world; among them, the mighty Essequibo River, Giant Arapaima fish, Harpy eagle, the Anaconda, Giant Otters, Black Caiman, Jaguars and more. Transfer to your hotel for overnight.Day 2: Georgetown city tour and Kaieteur Falls tour (Breakfast, Boxed Lunch)Georgetown was called Longchamps by the French, and Stabroek by the Dutch. This open air museum displays many historical monuments, many of them gracious colonial buildings. Wide tree lined avenues and beautiful architecture, ranging from Gothic to Elizabethan, are feature of this city. We drive along Main Street, High Street and Brickdam; visit St Georges Cathedral, the tallest freestanding wooden building in the world, picturesque City hall standing gaily at the corner of regent and high streets.; St Andrew's Kirk - a 198 years old church of Scottish origins; the Victorian Law courts which stands proudly in High street; Stabroek Market, Parliament building , Prime Minister's Residence, and State House, the Walter Roth, the national museum, the Botanical and zoological gardens. Travel to the Ogle airport and join our flight to the spectacular single drop waterfalls - Kaieteur Falls where the legend of the great old chief of the Patamona tribe whose name was Kaie sacrificed himself to the Makonaima by canoeing over the falls to save his people from being destroyed by the savage Caribs. After spending two hours exploring the gorge, we will fly back to Georgetown and transfer to our hotel for overnight.Day 3: Drive from Guyana to Suriname (Boxed Breakfast, Lunch)The day begins with a 4am drive to Molsen creek where we will join a ferry to cross the Corentyne River, arriving late in the afternoon. Upon arrival we will check into our hotel for overnight. Day 4: Historical Plantation & Paramaribo city tour (Breakfast, Lunch)Visit to the old coffee plantation which is only a 30-minute drive away from Paramaribo.Enjoy a ride through the tropical rain forest where butterflies, dragonflies, monkeys, sloths and reptiles are some of the many animals you may encounter. The trail leads to a historical plantation village where a tour is given an old coffee factory.Afterwards we return to Paramaribo to enjoy a city tour of this historical UNESCO Heritage city. Our visit will include the fort, market, central Paramaribo where we will see well preserved architecture which makes this a pleasant city. Return to your hotel for overnight. Day 5: Departure. Early transfer to airport for departing flight home.*Note: This tour itinerary is based on minimum of 4-8 persons.The tour may also start in Suriname and end in Guyana.
Full-Day Brownsberg Nature Park Tour
Day programWe leave Paramaribo for a drive to the beautiful Brownsberg Nature Park. Visitors of this protected nature park will enjoy fabulous views of the nearby Brokopondo Lake and surrounding tropical rainforest. Main attractions of the park are the numerous nature trails to the refreshing streams and small waterfalls interspersed throughout the mountain and the encounters with the spectacular flora and fauna of the area. After the hike to the waterfalls, lunch can be consumed in the local restaurant. Finally we return to Paramaribo.Features:Tropical rainforest with a high biodiversityAdventurous jungle trails (good physical condition is required)Idyllic waterfallsStunning panoramic views of the Brokopondo LakeSavanna experienceAnimal spotting (350 different types of bird, 8 different types of monkeys etc)BenefitsOnly day tour to the pristine JungleBeautiful flora and FaunaFare priceExcellent blend of Nature and adventurous actionNo malariaGuarantied departure starting from 2 personsHigh physical intensityGeneral informationTransport: BusTravel time: 150 min.Departure: 07.00 hrs*Arrival: 19.00 hrsSchedule: Tue / Thu / Sat (with a minimum of 2 pers.)Included: Transfer, guide, entrance fees, non-alcoholic drinks and sandwichExcluded: Lunch and other drinksThe program is subject to change.
ATV Quad and Zipline Tour from Paramaribo
From Paramaribo you get pickup up at 8.30am by our free minibus from our meeting location. In a full-airconditioned minibus we drive 25 kilometers southbound towards the resort "Parabello". We arrive around 9.30am to meet our guides from Parabello. The first activity on our program today is the ZIP-line (Canopy). This ZIP-line is the longest line in Suriname. The guides will give you safety instructions and guide you trough a test-course. Helmets and (safety) materials are included. Maximum weight per person is 90 kilo. This activity has a duration of approximately 1.5hr. No open shoes or slippers allowed. Around 1pm, after we are finished with the zip-line, we will serve the included lunch and drinks. Now there is also time to swim a little in the fresh-water-lake around Parabello, with its black colored water (so called cola water). The lunch will take about an hour. After the lunch we start at 2pm with our ATV / Quad, adventure. We drive around 3 hours. The ATV's / Quads (550 CC) are fully-automatic. No experience, no problem. Our guides will help you, safety is number one. We drive with two people per ATV / Quad, on our way we meet small bush / jungle-roads, bauxiet roads and a lot of mud. You will get dirty. So wear appropriate clothing, long sleeves, long pants, no slippers, no open shoe-wear. The guide will drive in front, setting the speed.At 5:00pm we arrive back after the nice drive, pack our stuff and then start our way back to Paramaribo, arrival time is around 6pm.