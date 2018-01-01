5-Day Guyana and Suriname Tour

Day 1. Arrival in Guyana Arrive in Guyana, a nature lover's gem, waiting to be discovered. It is known as the land of many waters and the giants of the world; among them, the mighty Essequibo River, Giant Arapaima fish, Harpy eagle, the Anaconda, Giant Otters, Black Caiman, Jaguars and more. Transfer to your hotel for overnight.Day 2: Georgetown city tour and Kaieteur Falls tour (Breakfast, Boxed Lunch)Georgetown was called Longchamps by the French, and Stabroek by the Dutch. This open air museum displays many historical monuments, many of them gracious colonial buildings. Wide tree lined avenues and beautiful architecture, ranging from Gothic to Elizabethan, are feature of this city. We drive along Main Street, High Street and Brickdam; visit St Georges Cathedral, the tallest freestanding wooden building in the world, picturesque City hall standing gaily at the corner of regent and high streets.; St Andrew's Kirk - a 198 years old church of Scottish origins; the Victorian Law courts which stands proudly in High street; Stabroek Market, Parliament building , Prime Minister's Residence, and State House, the Walter Roth, the national museum, the Botanical and zoological gardens. Travel to the Ogle airport and join our flight to the spectacular single drop waterfalls - Kaieteur Falls where the legend of the great old chief of the Patamona tribe whose name was Kaie sacrificed himself to the Makonaima by canoeing over the falls to save his people from being destroyed by the savage Caribs. After spending two hours exploring the gorge, we will fly back to Georgetown and transfer to our hotel for overnight.Day 3: Drive from Guyana to Suriname (Boxed Breakfast, Lunch)The day begins with a 4am drive to Molsen creek where we will join a ferry to cross the Corentyne River, arriving late in the afternoon. Upon arrival we will check into our hotel for overnight. Day 4: Historical Plantation & Paramaribo city tour (Breakfast, Lunch)Visit to the old coffee plantation which is only a 30-minute drive away from Paramaribo.Enjoy a ride through the tropical rain forest where butterflies, dragonflies, monkeys, sloths and reptiles are some of the many animals you may encounter. The trail leads to a historical plantation village where a tour is given an old coffee factory.Afterwards we return to Paramaribo to enjoy a city tour of this historical UNESCO Heritage city. Our visit will include the fort, market, central Paramaribo where we will see well preserved architecture which makes this a pleasant city. Return to your hotel for overnight. Day 5: Departure. Early transfer to airport for departing flight home.*Note: This tour itinerary is based on minimum of 4-8 persons.The tour may also start in Suriname and end in Guyana.