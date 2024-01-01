Stabroek Market

Georgetown

One of the city's most prominent landmarks is Stabroek Market, a cast-iron building with a giant corrugated-iron clock tower. This frenetic and colorful market dates back to the late 1700s, although the current structure was built in 1880. Visiting is a must for sheer atmosphere, but don't bring any valuables and keep a grip on your bag.

  • Exterior of St George's Cathedral.

    St George's Cathedral

    0.34 MILES

    The most impressive building in town is the white-painted, Gothic-style St George's Cathedral, said to be the world's tallest wooden building. It was…

  • Botanical Gardens

    Botanical Gardens

    1.52 MILES

    Georgetown's Botanical Garden is a pleasant open space with a huge range of tropical plants, trees and flowers in it, including the Victoria Regia Lily,…

  • Promenade Garden

    Promenade Garden

    0.64 MILES

    During daylight hours, the Promenade Garden in Cummingsburg is a quiet place to relax, read and enjoy the flowers and tropical birdlife. Its tranquility…

  • Botanical Gardens Zoo

    Botanical Gardens Zoo

    1.43 MILES

    Georgetown's zoo, inside the Botanical Gardens, desperately needs some investment, but it has a decent collection of creatures nonetheless. You'll see…

  • City Hall

    City Hall

    0.2 MILES

    The distinctive neo-Gothic City Hall, inaugurated in 1889, has a 23m tower where colonial-period wives apparently watched for their husbands' ships to…

  • Demerara Distillers

    Demerara Distillers

    29.67 MILES

    This is where Guyana's most famous export, its exceptional Eldorado Rum, was originally made in 1670. It is no longer made here, but the site is now open…

  • Castellani House

    Castellani House

    1.23 MILES

    This gorgeous wooden building, erected in 1877, is home to the National Art Gallery and rotating art exhibits, many by local artists. To get here from the…

  • National Library

    National Library

    0.34 MILES

    This fine timber building was paid for by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1909. As well as being the national library of Guyana, it is a normal…

