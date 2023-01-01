A few years ago, No Name Cay was just a gorgeous, uninhabited cay and nature reserve off Green Turtle's southern tip where you could day trip with a picnic and snorkel gear. But a drift of wild pigs ended up here and thrived and have since become a tourism phenomenon, drawing curious visitors from all over the world.

These days it's known as 'Piggyville' and concerned locals from Green Turtle Cay have worked hard to make sure the pigs have fresh water (by installing a rainwater tank), while tourists provide the food. Local boat operators can take you here – it's only about 10 minutes by boat.