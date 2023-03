Lit by a hand-pumped kerosene burner (the last of its kind still in operation), this candy-striped lighthouse was erected in 1863, despite the attempts of local wreckers to sabotage its construction. Featured on the Bahamian $10 bill, it's now a much-loved icon. You can check out views from the top via a 101-step climb, but will need to ask the ferry to drop you at (and collect you from) the lighthouse marina or the Hope Town Inn & Marina.