Albert Lowe Museum

This 1825 house was created as the Bahamas' first museum in 1976, when local Alton Lowe opened it in honor of his father Albert. It was severely damaged by Hurricane Dorian in 2019 but locals were hoping to salvage the majority of the collection and reopen. The home-museum features a fine collection of locally crafted model ships (Mr Lowe was himself a model-ship builder), Lucayan artifacts, paintings by Alton Lowe and old photographs highlighting the cay’s history.

A highly regarded local artist, Alton Lowe's work has been represented on Bahamian postage stamps. Admission to the museum includes a thoughtful guided tour.