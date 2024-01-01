Also known as Island Seas Beach, this narrow strip of sand just west of Lucaya Beach is known not for its beauty, but rather for its numerous beach bars.
William’s Town Beach
Freeport & Lucaya
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.16 MILES
The west end of Grand Bahama is mostly scrub pine and asphalt, so finding this green maze of walkways, trees and water features is like discovering an…
17.69 MILES
This 16-hectare national park is Grand Bahama’s natural treasure. About 40km east of Ranfurly Circle, the park is known for its underwater cave system,…
2.14 MILES
Also known as Fragrance of the Bahamas, this company occupies a three-story pink Bahamian house at the rear of the International Bazaar. Free tours …
3.34 MILES
The island’s second-most popular beach, this postcard-perfect stretch of white sand has ample parking, a handful of seafood shacks and the Pirate's Cove…
Churchill Beach & Fortune Beach
5.6 MILES
East of Taino Beach, Churchill and Fortune Beaches are equally glorious and even less crowded.
2.21 MILES
At the doorstep of the Grand Lucayan Beach & Golf Resort, this is Grand Bahama’s most crowded beach. You won’t lack for something to keep you occupied…
1.9 MILES
Dominated by the decaying Xanadu Resort, where eccentric millionaire Howard Hughes spent the last years of his life holed up, Xanadu Beach is far enough…
Nearby Freeport & Lucaya attractions
Churchill Beach & Fortune Beach
