William’s Town Beach

Freeport & Lucaya

Also known as Island Seas Beach, this narrow strip of sand just west of Lucaya Beach is known not for its beauty, but rather for its numerous beach bars.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Bahamas, Freeport; Garden of the Groves

    Garden of the Groves

    7.16 MILES

    The west end of Grand Bahama is mostly scrub pine and asphalt, so finding this green maze of walkways, trees and water features is like discovering an…

    Lucayan National Park

    17.69 MILES

    This 16-hectare national park is Grand Bahama’s natural treasure. About 40km east of Ranfurly Circle, the park is known for its underwater cave system,…

  • Perfume Factory

    Perfume Factory

    2.14 MILES

    Also known as Fragrance of the Bahamas, this company occupies a three-story pink Bahamian house at the rear of the International Bazaar. Free tours …

  • Taino Beach

    Taino Beach

    3.34 MILES

    The island’s second-most popular beach, this postcard-perfect stretch of white sand has ample parking, a handful of seafood shacks and the Pirate's Cove…

  • Lucaya Beach

    Lucaya Beach

    2.21 MILES

    At the doorstep of the Grand Lucayan Beach & Golf Resort, this is Grand Bahama’s most crowded beach. You won’t lack for something to keep you occupied…

  • Xanadu Beach

    Xanadu Beach

    1.9 MILES

    Dominated by the decaying Xanadu Resort, where eccentric millionaire Howard Hughes spent the last years of his life holed up, Xanadu Beach is far enough…

