Located west of Wat Luang is this 300-year-old wát named after its highly revered reclining Buddha image. The bòht (ordination hall) was built around 200 years ago and has an impressive roof with a separate, two-tiered portico and gilded, carved, wooden facade with Ramayana scenes. The adjacent wí·hăhn contains the Buddha image, swathed in Thai Lü cloth with bead and foil decoration.