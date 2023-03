Known in Thai as Baan Pratubjai (Impressive House), this is a large Northern Thai–style teak house built using more than 130 teak logs, each over 300 years old. It’s rather tackily decorated, so don’t take the moniker ‘impressive’ too seriously. It’s somewhat difficult to find; your best bet is to exit at the west gate of the former city wall and follow the signs, turning right after the school. A săhm·lór (three-wheel pedicab) here should cost about 60B.