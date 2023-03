Across from the post office within the old city, Wat Phra Baht Ming Meuang combines two formerly separate temple compounds (one of which contains a museum that's open sporadically), a Buddhist school, an old chedi, an unusual octagonal drum tower made entirely of teak and the highly revered Phra Kosai, which closely resembles the Phra Phuttha Chinnarat in Phitsanulok.