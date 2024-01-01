Phra That La Nong

Nong Khai

This stupa, which is illuminated at night, was built in 2006 in honour of and alongside Phra That Klang Nam, the fallen chedi in the middle of the Mekong. Though it's not a full replica, the upper portion has the same general design as the original.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sala Kaew Ku

    Sala Kaew Ku

    1.25 MILES

    One of Thailand’s most enigmatic attractions, Sala Kaew Ku can't fail to impress. Built over 20 years by Luang Pu Boun Leua Sourirat, a mystic who died in…

  • VIENTIANE, LAOS - NOVEMBER 05: A collection of artificial lower legs at COPE, the documentation and rehabilitation centre for the victims of landmines and cluster munitions, on November 05, 2012 in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

    COPE Visitor Centre

    10.6 MILES

    Laos has the dubious distinction of being the most bombed country on earth, and although the American War in neighbouring Vietnam ended more than 40 years…

  • Pha That Luang Stupa National Monument

    Pha That Luang

    10.22 MILES

    Svelte and golden Pha That Luang, located about 4km northeast of the city centre, is the most important national monument in Laos – a symbol of Buddhist…

  • Statues at Wat Xieng Khuan Buddha park.

    Xieng Khuan

    0.96 MILES

    Located 25km southeast of central Vientiane, eccentric Xieng Khuan, aka Buddha Park, thrills with other-worldly Buddhist and Hindu sculptures, and was…

  • Kaysone Phomvihane Memorial

    Kaysone Phomvihane Memorial

    11.42 MILES

    The former home of Kaysone Phomvihane, the first leader of an independent Laos, has been made into this quirky but worthwhile museum.

  • Wat Si Saket

    Wat Si Saket

    11.28 MILES

    Built between 1819 and 1824 by Chao Anou, the last monarch of the Kingdom of Vientiane, Wat Si Saket is believed to be the city's oldest surviving wat…

  • Phu Phrabat Historical Park

    Phu Phrabat Historical Park

    29.37 MILES

    Steeped in mythical intrigue and peppered with bizarre rock formations, Phu Phrabat Historical Park is one of the region’s highlights. The formations are…

  • Kaysone Phomvihane Museum

    Kaysone Phomvihane Museum

    10.93 MILES

    Opened in 1995 to celebrate the late president's 75th birthday, the Kaysone Phomvihane Museum serves as a tribute to Indochina's most pragmatic communist…

Nearby Nong Khai attractions

1. Phra That Klang Nam

0.19 MILES

The ‘Stupa in the Middle of the River’ (sometimes called Phra That Nong Khai) is a ruined Lao-style chedi submerged in the middle of the river and can…

2. Xieng Khuan

0.96 MILES

Located 25km southeast of central Vientiane, eccentric Xieng Khuan, aka Buddha Park, thrills with other-worldly Buddhist and Hindu sculptures, and was…

3. Wat Noen Phra Nao Wanaram

0.99 MILES

This forest wát on the south side of town is a respected vipassana (insight meditation) centre on pleasant, tree-shaded grounds. Most of the extremely…

4. Wat Pho Chai

1.24 MILES

Luang Po Phra Sai, a large Lan Xang–era Buddha image awash with gold, bronze and precious stones, sits at the hub of Nong Khai's holiest temple. The head…

5. Sala Kaew Ku

1.25 MILES

One of Thailand’s most enigmatic attractions, Sala Kaew Ku can't fail to impress. Built over 20 years by Luang Pu Boun Leua Sourirat, a mystic who died in…

6. Wihan Ji Gong

1.31 MILES

The city's newest Chinese temple is dedicated to Ji Gong, an eccentric and heavy-drinking Chinese monk (he's usually depicted with a bottle of wine) now…

7. Wat Lam Duan

1.36 MILES

You can easily pick out this temple on the skyline because an immense Buddha image sits atop the bóht. You're welcome to climb up (shoes off) and gaze…

8. Wat Tung Sawang

1.58 MILES

The bóht here is one of Thailand's smallest, but the artistic flair makes it quite attractive. Nine sculptures of celestial deities sit on fanciful…