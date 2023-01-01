Salawin National Park

This national park covers 722 sq km of protected land in Mae Sariang and Sop Moei districts. The park is heavily forested with teak and Asian redwood and is home to what is thought to be the second-largest teak tree in Thailand. There are numerous hiking trails and it’s also possible to travel by boat along Mae Nam Salawin to the park’s outstation at Tha Ta Fang.

The main headquarters are 6km from Mae Sariang, although it is not always staffed. There's bungalow-style accommodation (600B to 1200B) near the park headquarters. Call ahead to book.