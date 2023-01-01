The riverside trading village of Mae Sam Laep is close to the end of a 50km winding mountain road from Mae Sariang, within the boundaries of Salawin National Park. Populated by refugees from Myanmar, the village has a raw, border-town feel.

Mae Sam Laep is a launching point for boat trips along the Mae Nam Salawin. These trips pass through untouched jungle, unusual rock formations along the river and occasionally enter Myanmar. From the pier at Mae Sam Laep it’s possible to charter boats south to Sop Moei (approximately 2000B, 1½ hours), 25km from Mae Sam Laep, and north to the Salawin National Park station at Tha Ta Fang (approximately 1500B, one hour), 18km north of Mae Sam Laep. There are passenger boats as well, but departures are infrequent and, unless you speak Thai, difficult to negotiate.

Sŏrng·tăa·ou (passenger pick-up trucks) from Mae Sariang to Mae Sam Laep (100B, two hours, five departures from 7am to noon) depart from a stop on Th Laeng Phanit near the morning market.