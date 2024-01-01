Wat Jet Yot

Chiang Rai

The seven-spired chedi (stupa) at Wat Jet Yot is similar to that of its Chiang Mai namesake but is without stucco ornamentation. Of more aesthetic interest is the wooden ceiling of the front veranda of the main wí·hăhn (sanctuary), which features a unique Thai astrological fresco.

