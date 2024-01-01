The seven-spired chedi (stupa) at Wat Jet Yot is similar to that of its Chiang Mai namesake but is without stucco ornamentation. Of more aesthetic interest is the wooden ceiling of the front veranda of the main wí·hăhn (sanctuary), which features a unique Thai astrological fresco.
Wat Jet Yot
Chiang Rai
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Mae Fah Luang Art & Culture Park
2.43 MILES
In addition to a museum that houses one of Thailand’s biggest collections of Lanna artefacts, this vast, meticulously landscaped compound includes antique…
Hilltribe Museum & Education Center
0.52 MILES
This museum and cultural centre is a good place to visit before undertaking any hill-tribe trek. Run by the nonprofit Population & Community Development…
3.55 MILES
Wat Rong Khun’s construction began in 1997 by noted Thai painter turned architect Chalermchai Kositpipat. It's a striking structure that, from a distance,…
6.63 MILES
The bizarre brainchild of Thai National Artist Thawan Duchanee, and a rather sinister counterpoint to Wat Rong Khun, Baandam unites several structures,…
0.6 MILES
This temple dates back to the late 14th century, and its oldest surviving original buildings are typical Northern Thai–style wooden structures with low,…
0.63 MILES
Originally called Wat Pa Yia (Bamboo Forest Monastery) in the local dialect, this is the city’s most revered Buddhist temple. The main prayer hall is a…
1.07 MILES
This slightly zany private museum houses an impressive collection of paraphernalia from virtually every corner of the former Lanna kingdom. The items,…
29.31 MILES
Located 3km south of town in the village of Sop Kham, this Buddhist temple complex contains a large prayer hall built to cover a partially excavated…
Nearby Chiang Rai attractions
0.28 MILES
Chiang Rai's 'main' clock tower lights up at night and is a popular photo opportunity.
0.32 MILES
Protestant church in central Chiang Rai.
0.34 MILES
A mosque in central Chiang Rai.
0.43 MILES
Chiang Rai's main market for fresh produce. It's busiest in the morning.
0.5 MILES
The older of Chiang Rai's two clock towers.
6. Hilltribe Museum & Education Center
0.52 MILES
This museum and cultural centre is a good place to visit before undertaking any hill-tribe trek. Run by the nonprofit Population & Community Development…
0.53 MILES
This temple appears contemporary but probably dates back at least 500 years. Extensive remodelling in the early 1990s has left several structures in the…
0.6 MILES
This temple dates back to the late 14th century, and its oldest surviving original buildings are typical Northern Thai–style wooden structures with low,…