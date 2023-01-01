The Jam Factory is a creative space right on the Chao Phraya River, in a cluster of renovated warehouses transformed into high-end Thai restaurants, shops and galleries. Grab a coffee while you browse the contemporary exhibition space and Thai book and design shops, or check its calendar to catch film screenings and monthly markets hosted in the central courtyard.

The market features vintage and handmade clothing, and homewares, and attracts food trucks and stalls selling international and local fare.