Banglamphu
Leafy lanes, antique shophouses, buzzing wet markets and golden temples convene in Banglamphu, easily the city's most quintessentially 'Bangkok' neighbourhood. It's a quaint postcard picture of the city that used to be – that is until you stumble upon Th Khao San, arguably the world's most famous backpacker enclave.
Explore Banglamphu
- Golden Mount
Even if you're wát-ed out, you should tackle the brisk ascent to the Golden Mount. Serpentine steps wind through an artificial hill shaded by gnarled…
- WWat Suthat
Other than being just plain huge and impressive, Wat Suthat also holds the highest royal temple grade. Inside the wí·hăhn (sanctuary for a Buddha…
- TThanon Khao San
From seedy backpacker ghetto of the 1980s to atmospheric flashpacker central of the current times, Th Khao San has undergone a considerable image makeover…
- Wat Bowonniwet
Founded in 1826, Wat Bowonniwet (known colloquially as Wat Bowon) is the national headquarters for the Thammayut monastic sect, a reformed version of Thai…
- KKing Prajadhipok Museum
This museum assembles old photos and memorabilia to illustrate the rather dramatic life of Rama VII (King Prajadhipok; r 1925–35), Thailand's last…
- WWat Ratchanatdaram
This temple was built for Rama III (King Phranangklao; r 1824–51) in the 1840s, and its design is said to derive from metal temples built in India and Sri…
- TThanon Bamrung Meuang Religious Shops
The stretch of Th Bamrung Meuang (one of Bangkok’s oldest streets and originally an elephant path leading to the Grand Palace) from Th Mahachai to Th…
- WWat Saket
Wat Saket contains murals that are among the most beautiful in the country. Proceed directly to the pillar behind the Buddha statue, however, for some…
- Phra Sumen Fort & Santi Chai Prakan Park
Formerly the site of a sugar factory, Santi Chai Prakan Park is now a tiny patch of greenery with a great river view and lots of evening action, including…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Banglamphu.
