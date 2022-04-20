Banglamphu

Leafy lanes, antique shophouses, buzzing wet markets and golden temples convene in Banglamphu, easily the city's most quintessentially 'Bangkok' neighbourhood. It's a quaint postcard picture of the city that used to be – that is until you stumble upon Th Khao San, arguably the world's most famous backpacker enclave.

Explore Banglamphu

  • Golden Mount

    Even if you're wát-ed out, you should tackle the brisk ascent to the Golden Mount. Serpentine steps wind through an artificial hill shaded by gnarled…

  • W

    Wat Suthat

    Other than being just plain huge and impressive, Wat Suthat also holds the highest royal temple grade. Inside the wí·hăhn (sanctuary for a Buddha…

  • T

    Thanon Khao San

    From seedy backpacker ghetto of the 1980s to atmospheric flashpacker central of the current times, Th Khao San has undergone a considerable image makeover…

  • Wat Bowonniwet

    Founded in 1826, Wat Bowonniwet (known colloquially as Wat Bowon) is the national headquarters for the Thammayut monastic sect, a reformed version of Thai…

  • K

    King Prajadhipok Museum

    This museum assembles old photos and memorabilia to illustrate the rather dramatic life of Rama VII (King Prajadhipok; r 1925–35), Thailand's last…

  • W

    Wat Ratchanatdaram

    This temple was built for Rama III (King Phranangklao; r 1824–51) in the 1840s, and its design is said to derive from metal temples built in India and Sri…

  • T

    Thanon Bamrung Meuang Religious Shops

    The stretch of Th Bamrung Meuang (one of Bangkok’s oldest streets and originally an elephant path leading to the Grand Palace) from Th Mahachai to Th…

  • W

    Wat Saket

    Wat Saket contains murals that are among the most beautiful in the country. Proceed directly to the pillar behind the Buddha statue, however, for some…

