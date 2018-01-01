12-Day Kenya and Tanzania Safari from Nairobi

Day 1Arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and transfer to the Sentrim 680 Hotel. Check in, relax, and get oriented with the help of your guide. Day 2You will start your trip to Lake Naivasha with a stop over at the Great Rift Valley viewpoint for photos. Next, head straight to Hell's Gate National Park for a mini-safari. In the afternoon, visit a natural sauna before traveling to your hotel. Enjoy and evening boat on Lake Naivasha.Day 3Morning departure to Lake Nakuru National park for a special sighting of the rare black rhino (an endangered species), one of the big five game animals. After, enjoy a full day game drive with a picnic lunch.Day 4You will start the safari to Maasai Mara National Reserve. Lunch will be served on the way in to Narok town. Arrival will be in the early afternoon for check-in. There will be a big tent with a bed, mosquito net, and a bathroom at the Lenchada Tourist Camp for you. After getting settled, there will be a 2-hour game drive in Maasai Mara around 4 p.m. Day 5Full-day game drive all the way to the Mara river, the site of the great migration. Picnic lunch in the park. Evening visit to a Maasai village to see their culture. Dinner and optional camp fire.Day 6Start with an early-morning game drive to see the early hunters. Eat breakfast and then depart for Serengeti through the Isebania border. Arrive at the border at lunchtime, and spend 30 minutes processing visas. Meet our Tanzanian driver and cook. In Tanzania, we use a 4-wheel drive Landcruiser.Take an evening game drive en route to the camp. Check in to Seronera camp in Serengeti. We will provide you with a tent and a sleeping bag. Meals are prepared privately for you by our private chef. Day 7Set out for the endless open plains and stunning skies of the Serengeti. A scenic 4-hour drive, full-day game drive together with late evening game drive. Seronera campsite.Day 8After a relaxing morning and an early lunch, proceed to Ngorongoro, where the night will be spent on the Crater Rim.Dinner and overnight at campsite.Day 9After an early breakfast, proceed directly to the crater floor for a full-day crater tour with picnic lunches. Later proceed Lake Manyara.Day 10After breakfast, proceed for a full-day game drive in beautiful Manyara National Park. See buffalo, giraffe, zebra, and many more species, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Great Rift Wall.Day 11After early breakfast, proceed for a full day game drive at Tarangire National Park with picnic lunches. Later, proceed back to Arusha in the evening. Breakfast and shuttle back to Nairobi.