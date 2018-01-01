Welcome to Arusha
The town offers a nice break from the rigours of life on the African road – it has excellent places to stay and eat and, for the most part, it's lush and green and enjoys a temperate climate throughout the year, thanks to its altitude (about 1300m) and its location near the foot of Mt Meru.
As the safari capital of northern Tanzania, though, Arusha is also where you're most likely to encounter touts offering safaris, souvenirs and all manner of deals, some genuine, many of them not. Their main haunts are the bus stations and along Boma Rd. The city's downtown area and the main road towards Dodoma are noisy and packed with people and traffic.
Arusha activities
12-Day Kenya and Tanzania Safari from Nairobi
Day 1Arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and transfer to the Sentrim 680 Hotel. Check in, relax, and get oriented with the help of your guide. Day 2You will start your trip to Lake Naivasha with a stop over at the Great Rift Valley viewpoint for photos. Next, head straight to Hell's Gate National Park for a mini-safari. In the afternoon, visit a natural sauna before traveling to your hotel. Enjoy and evening boat on Lake Naivasha.Day 3Morning departure to Lake Nakuru National park for a special sighting of the rare black rhino (an endangered species), one of the big five game animals. After, enjoy a full day game drive with a picnic lunch.Day 4You will start the safari to Maasai Mara National Reserve. Lunch will be served on the way in to Narok town. Arrival will be in the early afternoon for check-in. There will be a big tent with a bed, mosquito net, and a bathroom at the Lenchada Tourist Camp for you. After getting settled, there will be a 2-hour game drive in Maasai Mara around 4 p.m. Day 5Full-day game drive all the way to the Mara river, the site of the great migration. Picnic lunch in the park. Evening visit to a Maasai village to see their culture. Dinner and optional camp fire.Day 6Start with an early-morning game drive to see the early hunters. Eat breakfast and then depart for Serengeti through the Isebania border. Arrive at the border at lunchtime, and spend 30 minutes processing visas. Meet our Tanzanian driver and cook. In Tanzania, we use a 4-wheel drive Landcruiser.Take an evening game drive en route to the camp. Check in to Seronera camp in Serengeti. We will provide you with a tent and a sleeping bag. Meals are prepared privately for you by our private chef. Day 7Set out for the endless open plains and stunning skies of the Serengeti. A scenic 4-hour drive, full-day game drive together with late evening game drive. Seronera campsite.Day 8After a relaxing morning and an early lunch, proceed to Ngorongoro, where the night will be spent on the Crater Rim.Dinner and overnight at campsite.Day 9After an early breakfast, proceed directly to the crater floor for a full-day crater tour with picnic lunches. Later proceed Lake Manyara.Day 10After breakfast, proceed for a full-day game drive in beautiful Manyara National Park. See buffalo, giraffe, zebra, and many more species, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Great Rift Wall.Day 11After early breakfast, proceed for a full day game drive at Tarangire National Park with picnic lunches. Later, proceed back to Arusha in the evening. Breakfast and shuttle back to Nairobi.
6-Day Tanzania Camping Safari: Lake Manyara, Serengeti, Ngorongoro Cater and Tarangire National Park from Arusha
Day 1: You'll be picked up from your hotel in Arusha at 09:00 and depart for Tarangire National Park for a picnic lunch and game drive. Overnight at Zion Campsite or similar. (L, D)Day 2: After breakfast, depart for Serengeti National Park, with an en-route game drive. Have a picnic lunch and a short afternoon game drive in Serengeti Park. Overnight at Seronera Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 3: After breakfast full you'll have a full day in Serengeti National Park, with early morning, mid-day and afternoon game drives. Overnight at Seronera Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 4: Take an early morning game drive in Serengeti National Park, have brunch and depart for Ngorongoro Crater Rim. There will be an en-route game drive. Overnight at Simba Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 5: Have an early breakfast, then descend onto the crater floor for game drive. Have lunch at hippo pool picnic site, then ascend to the rim and depart for Lake Manyara. Overnight at Jambo Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 6: After breakfast, there will be a game drive in Lake Manyara National Park. Have a picnic lunch, then depart mid-afternoon for Arusha and a drop-off at your hotel. (B, L)
Arusha National Park Guided Day Tour from Arusha
Your group with a minimum of 2 people can delight on an early morning pick-up from your accommodation to be at the gates of Arusha National Park by approximately 10:00am. The drive to the park is short; coffee plantations and small towns with busy daily life keep you entertained for the 50 minutes it takes until you turn onto a gravel road and start ascending towards the park gate. Here, an armed ranger will join before setting out across open plains for your leisurely morning walking safari in the shadows of Mt Meru. Heading up the ascent route of Mt Meru gives an interesting perspective on viewing wildlife with great panoramics of the park below. Once back down at the gate, drive the short distance to Momella Lakes for a picnic lunch (additional cost of $10 USD). Here, you can take enjoy a canoeing safari (optional) on the lake or continue with afternoon game drives through the park at a relaxed pace. Late afternoon leave the park to head back to your accommodation.
Lake Manyara Guided Day Tour from Arusha
Pickup from your hotel in Arusha at 7am and enjoy a spectacular one-day trip that includes wildlife-viewing and an opportunity to learn about the everyday lives of Tanzanian villagers. On the edge of the Rift Valley, Lake Manyara National Park is small, but its diverse eco-systems pack in a huge variety of animal and bird life. It is rightly famous for its tree-climbing lions, but also for its boisterous baboons! A riot of color is provided by the bird life here, and your day trip also includes a village tour of Mto wa Mbu. Set amidst phenomenal landscape, you search out the wildlife on the plains and in the acacia woodlands, not forgetting the shores of the shallow alkaline lake itself. Although this is a small park, with much of it underwater, it is a varied environment with characteristic fig and mahogany trees prevalent here. You might spot Lake Manyara's renowned tree-climbing lions, but you could easily find elephant, hippo, wildebeest, buffalo and giraffe, plus many other species. A splash of color will be added by the pink-hued flamingos, one of 400 bird species recorded here. Also present are spoonbills, stilts, egrets, pelicans, cormorants and yellow-billed storks.
6Days Tanzania Northern Circuit Luxury Lodge Safari
Day 1The Safari start by picking you from your Arusha Hotel 8:00AM driving 124 km arriving at our first park – Tarangire National Park – We take you on your first Game Drive arriving back just before dusk to overnight Tarangire Sopa Lodge Day 2 Rising early we game drive, after which we continue our safari to Lake Manyara National Park. We shall Game Drive in this spectacular park at the base of the western wall of the Great Rift Valley before retiring to our lodge on the rim of the Rift Valley. Overnight Serena Lake Manyara BLD Day 3We drive to and enter the world famous Serengeti national park Serengeti National Park. Game Driving from the entrance gate to your hotel in this the probably most famous of all National Parks in the world!• Overnight in Serengeti Sopa lodge/ Serena Lodge BLD. Day 4 A full day, dawn to dusk Game Driving in the Serengeti National Park. Today we explore the ever changing flora and fauna, in this park made famous in the Film “Serengeti shall not die” by Dr. Bernhard Grzimek. You too shall never forget the splendor of the rolling Savannah and open plains, home to the most spectacular migration on our planet! Overnight in Overnight in Serengeti Sopa lodge/ Serena Lodge BLD. OPTION OF BALLOON SAFARI Day 5 Our last game drive in Serengeti National Park taking in some of the “Kopjes / Inselbergen” granite outcrops in which many predators love to sit and look out over the plains for their prey. Lunch is a packed lunch. En-Route to Ngorongoro Crater: . Overnight. Ngorongoro Sopa Lodge / Serena Lodge BLD Day 6 Ngorongoro Crater – a World Heritage Site – where we spend the maximum of six hours allowed game driving! Down inside the Worlds Largest Perfect Caldera (collapsed volcano) with a permanent residence of circa 30,000 animals. Ngorongoro Crater is a breathtakingly exciting place to see Black Rhinos in East Africa. Late afternoon exit & return to Arusha / Kilimanjaro International Airport drop
Kikuletwa Hot Springs
The drive to Kikuletwa Hot Springs will take about 1 hour 30 min. Pick up will be around 9 am in Moshi or Arusha. On a clear day, beautiful views of Mt. Meru or Mt. Kilimanjaro can be seen from the main road.After leaving the main road the drive will continue thru gorgeous African country side past small villages, bush land, dry riverbeds, as well as baobab and acacia trees. This area, which used to be a hunting ground for Europeans during the 1800s, is home to members of many different tribes, peacefully co-existing as neighbors. Although the game has long since migrated, it is still a haven to many animal species, including a large variety of birds.After 1 hour 30 min of driving, green sprawling fig trees fed by underground springs, will appear out of nowhere in this dry landscape, indicating Kikuletwa Hot Springs are within reach.The crystal clear water of the springs is perfectly refreshing and you may take a plunge via a rope from the trees, slowly wade into the water from the side, or just relax in the shade of the trees.