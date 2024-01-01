West of the centre, the enormous Catholic cathedral has Roman-style mosaics showing some saints, including the Ugandan Martyrs.
Catholic Cathedral
1.19 MILES
The home of Tanzania’s parliament is an African-influenced round building. It’s only open to visitors during sessions (bring your passport), but is well…
0.56 MILES
This mosque sits across the road from the Anglican church. Built in 1954 and used exclusively by Dodoma’s Ismaili Muslim community, it has a distinctly…
0.82 MILES
Funded by the toppled Libyan dictator and opened in 2010, the pink Gaddhaffi Mosque north of the centre is one of East Africa’s largest mosques. It can…
0.46 MILES
In an interesting swapping of styles, the domed Anglican church in the town centre looks like something straight out of the Middle East.
0.53 MILES
Next door to the Jamatkhana (Ismaili) Mosque, the Lutheran Cathedral is Dodoma's finest example of modernist architecture.
0.6 MILES
The latticed facade and tall green-domed towers of the mosque make it one of Dodoma's most imposing religious buildings.
0.6 MILES
Even at the old price of Tsh500, this rather forlorn collection of rock samples and geological information wasn’t a big draw. If you’re a fanatical rock…
