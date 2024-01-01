Anglican Church

Central Tanzania

In an interesting swapping of styles, the domed Anglican church in the town centre looks like something straight out of the Middle East.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Bunge

    Bunge

    0.73 MILES

    The home of Tanzania’s parliament is an African-influenced round building. It’s only open to visitors during sessions (bring your passport), but is well…

  • Jamatkhana (Ismaili) Mosque

    Jamatkhana (Ismaili) Mosque

    0.1 MILES

    This mosque sits across the road from the Anglican church. Built in 1954 and used exclusively by Dodoma’s Ismaili Muslim community, it has a distinctly…

  • Gaddhaffi Mosque

    Gaddhaffi Mosque

    0.6 MILES

    Funded by the toppled Libyan dictator and opened in 2010, the pink Gaddhaffi Mosque north of the centre is one of East Africa’s largest mosques. It can…

  • Catholic Cathedral

    Catholic Cathedral

    0.46 MILES

    West of the centre, the enormous Catholic cathedral has Roman-style mosaics showing some saints, including the Ugandan Martyrs.

  • Lutheran Cathedral

    Lutheran Cathedral

    0.09 MILES

    Next door to the Jamatkhana (Ismaili) Mosque, the Lutheran Cathedral is Dodoma's finest example of modernist architecture.

  • Sunni Mosque

    Sunni Mosque

    0.16 MILES

    The latticed facade and tall green-domed towers of the mosque make it one of Dodoma's most imposing religious buildings.

  • Museum of Geosciences

    Museum of Geosciences

    0.26 MILES

    Even at the old price of Tsh500, this rather forlorn collection of rock samples and geological information wasn’t a big draw. If you’re a fanatical rock…

