This elegant single-storey museum, with its white Doric columns and fine floral display, assigns a room to its namesake, Abu Abdullah Rudaki (858–941), the 'father of Persian poetry'. The museum is of more interest, however, for its display of textiles and costumes, the frescoes found at Ancient Penjikent and the Neolithic tools from nearby Sarazm.

Rudaki's modern mausoleum is 58km east of Penjikent at Panjrud.