Loik Sherali Statue

Modern-day poet Loik Sherali was born in Mazari Sharif near Penjikent in 1941. He earned the title 'People's Poet of Tajikistan' and when he died in 2000 was buried alongside other notables in Dushanbe. His statue shows him in a suit standing between what could be interpreted as the symbolic leaves of a book.
1.08 MILES
On a terrace above the banks of River Zerafshan, 1.5km southeast of today's Penjikent, the ruins of a major Sogdian town slowly bake to dust. Looking…
0.45 MILES
This elegant single-storey museum, with its white Doric columns and fine floral display, assigns a room to its namesake, Abu Abdullah Rudaki (858–941),…
26.44 MILES
This important shrine complex marks the spot where the remains of the great Persian poet Rudaki (858–941) were found in 1958. The modern complex, built in…
15.14 MILES
By some accounts, Mazor-i Sharif (meaning 'noble shrine') marks the ancient last resting place of an 8th-century missionary from Basra, Mohammad Bashoro…
0.67 MILES
On cold Friday lunchtimes, dozens of older men with flowing white beards, turbans, upturned boots and swishing purple/green iridescent joma robes make…
7.79 MILES
Unesco-listed Sarazm is a 5500-year-old site 15km west of Penjikent. One of the oldest city-sites in Central Asia, finds here include a fire temple and…
1.15 MILES
This small museum at Ancient Penjikent chronicles the excavations at the site and displays some copies of the best frescoes (some of them 15m long)…
0.64 MILES
Opening up behind a fanciful traditional archway at the corner of the bend in Rudaki, this bazaar is a perfect place to buy fruit (cherries, mulberries,…
Nearby Tajikistan attractions
