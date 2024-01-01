Loik Sherali Statue

Tajikistan

Modern-day poet Loik Sherali was born in Mazari Sharif near Penjikent in 1941. He earned the title 'People's Poet of Tajikistan' and when he died in 2000 was buried alongside other notables in Dushanbe. His statue shows him in a suit standing between what could be interpreted as the symbolic leaves of a book.

