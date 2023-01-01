The old town is an intriguing maze of mudbrick lanes with water channels running along the centre of the thoroughfare. Houses are tantalisingly hidden from view behind straw-and-wattle plastered walls, but occasionally an open doorway allows for a glimpse into the central courtyard decorated inevitably with roses. Access is via Krupskoe or Tursunzoda streets heading west from 102 or 98 Lenin respectively, either side of the Hazrat-i-Shah Mosque.

Marshrutka 3A links the old town with the bazaar near Chor Gumbaz.