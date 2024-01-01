Chor Gumbaz

Tajikistan

In the northwest corner of town is the one-room Mazar-i-Chor Gumbaz whose four tin cupolas conceal some of Tajikistan’s most impressive old painted ceilings.

  • Sary Mazar Complex, Istaravshan.

    Sary Mazar

    0.65 MILES

    Shaded by ancient chinar (plane) trees, a pair of small but ornately stucco-fronted 17th-century tombs are set beside a fine old mosque with tapering…

  • Mug Teppe

    Mug Teppe

    1.01 MILES

    In the northeast of the city, rising above low-level housing, this grassy, flat-topped hill once boasted a fine citadel. Stormed by Alexander the Great in…

  • Shahr-e-kuhna

    Shahr-e-kuhna

    0.58 MILES

    The old town is an intriguing maze of mudbrick lanes with water channels running along the centre of the thoroughfare. Houses are tantalisingly hidden…

  • Abdullatif Sultan Medressa

    Abdullatif Sultan Medressa

    0.25 MILES

    The 15th-century Abdullatif Sultan Medressa is also known as the Kök Gumbaz (Blue Dome) after its turquoise Timurid dome. Closed in Soviet times, the…

  • Bazaar

    Bazaar

    0.74 MILES

    The vast and colourful central bazaar is a town unto itself. A three-storey, triple arched building indicates the main hub but stalls selling everything…

  • Hauz-i-Sangin

    Hauz-i-Sangin

    0.34 MILES

    Tucked behind the site of a giant new mosque, the 1910 Hauz-i-Sangin Mosque has fine ceiling paintings and a dry octagonal hauz (pool) flanked by…

  • Bunjikath

    Bunjikath

    14.01 MILES

    The Sogdian site of Bunjikath, near Shakhristan, was the 8th-century capital of the kingdom of Ushrushana. It is noteworthy for a famous Sogdian mural…

  • Hazrat-i-Shah Mosque

    Hazrat-i-Shah Mosque

    0.66 MILES

    Half-hidden behind Soviet apartment blocks at Lenin 100-102, the modern Hazrat-i-Shah Mosque is tucked behind a poets' garden full of scented roses…

