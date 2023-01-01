In the northeast of the city, rising above low-level housing, this grassy, flat-topped hill once boasted a fine citadel. Stormed by Alexander the Great in 329 BC and Arabs in AD 772, only minimal mud-wall traces of the original remain. These, however, have been grandly augmented since 2002 by a blue-domed gateway, built for Istaravshan’s 2500th anniversary celebrations. Weathering nicely, it looks impressive from afar and provides a good vantage point from which to survey the city's mountain horizon.

Access is from the first traffic lights north of Sadbargi hotel. From the bazaar take marshrutka 5A.

