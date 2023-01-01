Mirrorlike lake Bulun-Kul (3737m) looks magnificent in the morning light, reflecting the mineral streaks of a low, multicoloured ridge opposite. The water's edge invites a picnic but the bitter wind and tiny fire ants, which make a beeline for uncovered skin, mean it's better observed on the hoof. Close by, the end-of-the-world settlement of Bulunkul (Булункӯл) – reportedly the coldest place in Tajikistan – offers ways in which to connect with the lakes through horse riding and hikes (enquire at the Monira Homestay).