Welcome to Meinong

In 1736 the intrepid Lin brothers led the first Hakka immigrants to settle the plains of Meinong (美濃; Měinóng). While the Hakka make up about 15% of the population of Taiwan, in Meinong the percentage today is around 95%. Hardworking people who value higher education, the Hakka of Meinong can count a disproportionate number of PhDs (and in the past, imperial scholars) among their population.

