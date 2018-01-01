Welcome to Maolin Recreation Area
The drawcard of the mountainous recreation area is Purple Butterfly Valley, one of 15 overwintering sites that stretch across southern Taiwan from Maolin to Dawu in Taitung. Other than that, you’ll discover pristine mountain landscapes, vertiginously high suspension bridges, waterfalls, natural swimming pools and strong Rukai indigenous culture in this remote yet beautiful valley.
The only road through the area, County Rd 132, connects two Rukai settlements: Maolin village at the start and Duona at the end.